We’re all familiar with the concept of at-home workouts: Whether your memory goes back to Jane Fonda, or you’re more the type to follow along to Demi Bagby on TikTok, the idea of a private, but just-for-you workout is an enticing way to embrace fitness. Particularly considering how hard COVID-19 has been on gyms and in-person training, a dedicated at-home workout concept seems to make sense.

OxeFit has unveiled its first smart, at-home fitness system, the XS1 which the company says now combines strength, cardio, balance, and immersive interactive fitness training all in a single apparatus. Think of it as a better-than-Bowflex home gym for the pandemic generation, featuring sensors, cameras, and real-time feedback on your workouts, positioning, and results.

The OxeFit XS1 is essentially a workout wall with a variety of exercises built in; choose from cardio options like rowing or SkiCross, or build muscle with lifting using the integrated bench and accessories. Computer-controlled load management means you don’t need to trip over dumbbells or plates.

“Since day one, OxeFit has been committed to revolutionizing the way athletes train, with science and technology that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible when you have the right data. Today, with the XS1, we take an incredibly exciting step in bringing our technology to consumers,” said OxeFit Co-founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board Mohammed “Rab” Shanableh.

Shanableh also bills the XS1 as “the only at-home fitness system that offers the same level of all-body, cross-functional workouts as those available in professional training facilities, while leveraging robotics and artificial intelligence to deliver personalized insights and coaching that let you take control of your own personal journey to a stronger life.”

Part of what makes the OxeFit XS1 unique, and what might have contributed to the oversubscribed funding round for investment in this device, is that the XS1 doesn’t force you to choose between splashing out on a cardio machine like a treadmill, rowing machine, or bike. It lets you run both cardio and strength training workouts, all in front of a big digital feedback screen.

In case you’re the careless type, OxeFit boasts the machine has built-in safety and injury prevention, saying its force plate technology will spot your weaknesses and focus on risks for potential injury in real-time. Motion sensors and machine learning can watch and track your movements to dial-in form too.

OxeFit has a list of celebrity backers too, and the company counts Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Jalen Ramsey of the LA Rams, and San Antonio Spur’s Thaddeus Young among the devotees.

This all-in-one smart gym is now available for about $35,999, definitely putting it more into the reach of those celebrity clients.

Editors' Recommendations