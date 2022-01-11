Ever been cramming through an at-home strength training routine, only to realize you’ll again need to drop whatever weights you’re using, amble over to the dumbbell rack, drop the first set back in, then pick out a new size? Yes, it’s small potatoes when looking at the scope of your regime as a whole, but a minor annoyance nonetheless. Leave it to the smart fitness innovators to cast aside even the smallest of qualms.

At CES 2022, NordicTrack, a leader in residential, cutting-edge fitness, announced the all-new iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells, the first Alexa-powered strength training weights. That’s right, you’ll be able to adjust the weight distribution of your bells without having to physically select a new pair.

The way it works is through a motorized weight-selector built right into the iSelect dumbbells. While there are no microphones built into the bells themselves, you’ll be able to speak a number of voice commands to a nearby Alexa-enabled device to adjust the individual weights from increments of 5 to 50 pounds, allowing for a double-weight maximum of 100 pounds total.

For those eager to put Alexa into their home fitness spaces, the iSelect dumbbells support three distinct skill sets. These are the ability to set weights to a specific amount, raise and lower weight in increments, as well as build customized preset weights for certain workout activities. With up to 15 different exercises to build presets for, you can create custom weights for bicep curls, lateral shoulder raises, wood chops, deadlifts, lunges, and more.

If you’re not up for bringing your one and only Echo Dot down to the basement gym though, you’ll still be able to increase or decrease the weights mechanically through a simple turn-knob on each dumbbell.

Best of all, the iSelect dumbbells come with a free month of NordicTrack’s iFit membership that gives you access to instructor-led workouts for over a thousand different exercises. After the free month, you can renew for $40/month. Not to worry though, as the iFit membership is not a requirement to use any part of the iSelect dumbbells.

At-home fitness is one of the many smart home sub-categories that received a big boost of inspiration and innovation during the strict quarantine periods that many countries must continue to adhere to. We’re guessing that as time goes on, we’ll continue to see more great residential gym tech hitting shelves.

The NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells have no official release date, but we’ll be sure to report on one as soon as it is announced.

Editors' Recommendations