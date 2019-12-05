Among the many great deals to buy as gifts or for your own use among Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals promotion following Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Chamberlain’s MyQ Smart Garage Opener is one of the most useful home improvement bargains we’ve found. With the MyQ device installed, you no longer have to wonder or worry about whether your garage door is open or closed.



Chamberlain’s Smart Garage Opener connects to your home Wi-Fi network via the MyQ Smart Garage Hub. When you use the MyQ Key mobile device app with your smartphone, you can check the door’s status and either open or close it from anywhere in the world.

Setup is simple and easy, according to Chamberlain. You start by connecting the Smart Garage Hub to your home wireless network’s router via 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi frequency. The hub needs to be installed within 50 feet of the router.

The MyQ Smart Garage opener is compatible with all garage door openers manufactured since 1993 that use light beam safety sensors.

You can configure the Key app to send real-time alert notifications whenever the garage door is opened or closed. No physical remote device is needed, and you can use the MyQ Guest feature to allow three other people to control the opener with the Key app.

You can also use the MyQ Smart Garage Opener with the Key by Amazon in-garage delivery service available in certain areas in the U.S. With Key by Amazon delivery personnel can use one-time codes associated with individual customer orders to open your garage door and place your delivery safely inside the garage rather than leave it on a porch or with a neighbor. You can find more information and check your area’s eligibility for Key for Garage here.

The MyQ device is not compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands, but if you can live with that missing feature, the mobile app-controlled smart garage opener’s rich feature set is a great bargain.

Normally priced at $50, Chamberlain’s MyQ Smart Garage Opener with the MyQ Smart Garage Hub is discounted to $20 during Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals. This is a limited time deal without a stated end time, so it may last as long as Amazon’s inventory holds out. If you want a versatile smartphone-controlled garage door controller, take advantage of this heavily-discounted price.

