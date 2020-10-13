Amazon drops crazy Echo Dot deal foreshadowing best Prime Day yet

Prime Day 2020 hasn’t started yet, but Amazon has already hinted that it’s going to be its best one yet. How? Because it has just kicked off an utterly ridiculous Prime Day Amazon Echo deal that sees the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) on sale for just $19 — down a $31 from the usual $50. Pricing aside, what’s interesting here it has been to date, beating the discount we saw on Black Friday by $3.

If the rainforest-named retailer takes that same approach for the million-odd items that will be on sale tomorrow, we’re certainly in for a treat. In fact, we already know that’ll be the case. Confirming the Prime Day 2020 date at the end of September, Amazon told Digital Trends that items discounted on Prime Day 2020 won’t be cheaper on Black Friday 2020 or Cyber Monday 2020.

What does this Echo Dot deal mean for Prime Day 2020?

Looking at some of the other Amazon device deals the e-commerce titan launched today, one thing is clear: It isn’t playing around when it comes to discounts. We’ve seen the Amazon Echo Studio discounted from $200 down to just $150, the fan-favorite Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for just $80 from $150, and Fire TV Recast (500GB) in the bargain bin at $100 below sticker.

Notably, these are all lowest-ever prices. As such, we can expect the retailer to follow suit by introducing similar discounts on must-have items like the iPad Mini. The latest iPad 10.2, which was announced last month, has already found its way onto the sale rack where it’s currently available for just $299 — down $30 from the usual $330 — so who knows what else Amazon has up its sleeve?

It’s looking good.

