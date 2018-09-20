Amazon’s Fire TV Recast promises over-the-air shows, DVR for all your screens

Share

Not content to simply give streaming services like Netflix a run for their money, Amazon is now taking aim at cable and satellite providers. Revealed at Amazon’s Seattle hardware event alongside a mountain of other new Alexa devices, Amazon’s new Fire TV Recast is a combo OTA receiver and DVR that’s designed to stream free over-the-air HD content to Fire TV, Echo Show, and compatible Fire tablet and mobile devices.

Fire TV Recast comes in two flavors: A $230 two-tuner model with a 500GB, 75-hour-capacity DVR, and a $280 four-tuner unit that houses a 1TB, 150-hour drive. It will let you record up to two or four shows at once (depending on the model), and stream on multiple devices at a time. You can pre-order these on Amazon now, with the first shipments expected by November 14.

It’s a move that will no doubt thrill cord cutters intent on ditching their monthly cable bill, but it also signals yet another category that Amazon wants to dominate: OTA hardware. The 800-pound gorilla in this space is TiVo, which currently sells its Roamio OTA Vox receiver for $399, along with its All-In, no-monthly-fee service. There are others like Tablo TV, and more recently, Plex.

Of course, no Amazon device would be complete these days without Alexa support, and Fire TV Recast is no exception. You’ll be able to search for shows, browse recordings, change over-the-air live TV channels, control playback, and schedule, cancel, and delete recordings using your voice. The Fire TV Recast doesn’t have far-field microphones or a voice-enabled remote — instead, it will only take Alexa commands via other networked devices, like an Echo, Echo Dot, Sonos One, etc.

Amazon also promises a dead-simple setup procedure, including a wizard that helps you find the perfect placement for your OTA antenna (not included with the Fire TV Recast). Unlike some other OTA solutions, the Fire TV Recast can be placed anywhere in your home that has access to power, your OTA antenna’s input cable, and a strong Wi-Fi signal. The device also has an Ethernet port, in case you’re in the unlikely situation where a wired connection proves easier.

Amazon says you’ll at least need a Fire TV device if you want to watch OTA programming on your TV, which may mean it’s impossible to screencast OTA content from a mobile device to a Chromecast or Apple TV. We’ll let you know once we get our hands on a review unit.