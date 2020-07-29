  1. Social Media

Zuckerberg wrote Facebook can ‘just buy any competitive startups’

By

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote that the social media giant can “always just buy any competitive startups,” according to emails obtained by Congress.

U.S. Representative Joe Neguse (D-CO) questioned Zuckerberg about his acquisitions of other companies such as WhatsApp and Instagram during Wednesday’s Big Tech hearing.

As evidence, Neguse read internal Facebook emails from 2012, right after the company bought Instagram.

“We can likely always just buy any competitive startups but it will be a while before we can buy Google,” Neguse read from the email, which was written by Zuckerberg himself.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
House of Representatives

Zuckerberg said he did not remember writing the email but said that “it sounds like a joke.”

Neguse said that Facebook could have been considered a monopoly by as early as 2012 by “purchasing, replicating, and eliminating competition.” Zuckerberg disagreed with this view but did acknowledge Facebook has acquired other successful companies. Zuckerberg admitted that WhatsApp and Instagram — which were later snapped up by Facebook — had been competitors against the social media giant.

“The space of people connecting with other people is a very large space and I would agree there were different approaches that we took to addressing parts of that space,” Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg said that WhatsApp was a competitor when Facebook bought it in 2014, but that it was also complementary to the social network’s platform.

Facebook and Zuckerberg spent much of Wednesday’s hearing facing questions over its strategy of copying or buying up social media competitors. However, he did push back, saying that the apps were not guaranteed to succeed before they were bought by Facebook.

Editors' Recommendations

Big Tech CEOs testify before Congress: Live updates and analysis

big tech logos around capitol hill

TikTok is revealing its algorithm — and attacking Facebook

digital trends live episode 418 tiktok phone in hand

How to watch the CEOs of Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Apple testify to Congress

big tech logos around capitol hill

Zuckerberg to tell Congress that Instagram, WhatsApp needed Facebook to succeed

Zuckerberg Testimony Congress

Racist products sold on Amazon, Google, Wish taken down after investigation

Amazon Warehouse

Ghost of Tsushima adds Lethal difficulty to give players reason for another run

Ghosts of Tsushima

New Fable game is going to be a mix of old and new ideas

Garmin confirms ransomware cyberattack shut down services

Tenet: Everything we know about Christopher Nolan’s new movie

AMD Ryzen and Radeon road map: 2020-21 and beyond

World of Warcraft had been rated for Xbox Series X in Brazil

World of Warcraft logo

How to watch NASA launch its new Perseverance rover to Mars live online

In this artist's concept, a two-stage United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V launch vehicle speeds the Mars 2020 spacecraft toward the Red Planet.

Ford gives Boston Dynamics’ high-tech robot dog Spot a job

ford gives boston dynamics high tech robot dog a job spot

Biden campaign orders staff members to delete TikTok from phones

NASA is sending a piece of Martian rock back to Mars. Here’s why