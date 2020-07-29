  1. News

Big Tech CEOs testify before Congress: Live updates and analysis

By

Today, the CEOs of Silicon Valley’s biggest tech companies — Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Tim Cook (Apple), Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), and Sundar Pichai (Google) — will testify before the House Judiciary Committee about whether or not their market dominance violates antitrust laws.

You can watch the hearing live in the player above. We’ll be following the hearing all day, providing live updates on crucial moments, as well as analysis from our top experts.

Another short delay

By Will Nicol

9:09 a.m. PT The hearing has been delayed according to a tweet by Luther Lowe, senior vice president of public policy at Yelp. Lowe said the delay is due to cleaning after a hearing by the House Immigration Committee. Journalist Mark Gurman confirmed that the delay would be an hour.

A sneak preview of the tech CEOs’ opening statements

By Mathew Katz

8:39 a.m. PT Generally, opening statements are the least interesting parts of these sorts of hearings. As we’ve seen before, the fireworks really start when lawmakers bluntly question CEOs live on camera. That said, each of the tech titans have released their opening statements, and you can read them in full below:

Why the Big Tech antitrust hearing matters

By Will Nicol

7:30 a.m. PT It’s a momentous event, the first time these four men will all have to face a Congressional grilling at the same time. It’s also important because lawmakers will get the chance to challenge some of the most powerful business leaders in the U.S. about practices many consider anti-competitive. These companies have enormous reach, and given how some of them both create products and control the marketplaces on which competing products are sold, they have the power to dictate the rules of the game.

Ahead of the hearing, both Bezos and Zuckerberg have released statements expressing their views on the issues. Unsurprisingly, both defended their business practices, but will likely face intense scrutiny from lawmakers.

