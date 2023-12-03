 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Watch first launch of Europe’s next-gen rocket in ESA animation

Trevor Mogg
By

The Ariane 5 rocket flew its last mission in June, leaving Europe without a heavy-lift vehicle to carry spacecraft to orbit.

Its operator, Arianespace, is working on the rocket’s successor, the Ariane 6, and revealed last week that it will take its maiden test flight no earlier than June 15, 2024.

Recommended Videos

On Sunday, the France-based aerospace company shared an animation (below) showing what a typical launch will look like, including the various phases of flight as the vehicle heads to orbit.

Ariane 6 launch animation

Arianespace is building two versions of the Ariane 6. Ariane 62 will fly with two strap-on boosters while the more powerful Ariane 64 will fly with four.

Related

“At over 60 meters tall, Ariane 6 will weigh almost 900 tons when launched with a full payload — roughly equivalent to one and a half Airbus A380 passenger aircraft,” Arianespace said in comments accompanying the video.

The rocket’s upper stage engine, called Vinci, is fed by liquid hydrogen and oxygen and can be stopped and restarted multiple times, making it ideal for missions in which multiple satellites need to be placed in different orbits.

This will be particularly useful in so-called “rideshare” missions that will allow multiple companies to join a single flight, thereby offering customers a more cost-effective way to deploy small satellites in space.

Following satellite deployment, the Ariane 6’s upper stage will deorbit and burn up in Earth’s atmosphere, ensuring that it doesn’t become hazardous space junk that could otherwise threaten operational satellites in near-Earth orbit.

The development of the Ariane 6 is a mammoth project, involving several hundred companies in 13 European countries, led by prime contractor ArianeGroup.

France’s space agency, CNES, is currently working on the Ariane 6 launch facilities at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, the same site from where the Ariane 5 departed in its final launch five months ago.

In development since 2014, the Ariane 6’s first flight was supposed to take place in 2020, but a number of delays pushed the date to next year.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Watch SpaceX test fire the world’s most powerful rocket
watch spacex test fire the worlds most powerful rocket super heavy static

Starship Super Heavy Static Fire

SpaceX has performed a static fire test of its Super Heavy booster ahead of its second test flight.

Read more
How to watch SpaceX launch largest ever commercial comms satellite on Friday
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket heads to space on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Hughes JUPITER 3 Mission

UPDATE: SpaceX called off Wednesday night's Falcon Heavy launch just a few minutes before it was set to lift off. The company had hoped to try again on Thursday night but is now targeting Friday night so that it can complete vehicle checkouts. Full details below.

Read more
Watch SpaceX achieve record 16th launch of first-stage Falcon 9 booster
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches with NASA’s Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) spacecraft onboard from Launch Complex 39A, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The IXPE spacecraft is the first satellite dedicated to measuring the polarization of X-rays from a variety of cosmic sources, such as black holes and neutron stars. Launch occurred at 1 a.m. EST.

SpaceX has successfully launched a Falcon 9 booster for a record 16th time, highlighting once again the company’s ability to reuse the first-stage booster for multiple space missions.

The Falcon 9 lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center at 11:58 p.m. ET on Sunday, carrying with it 22 next-generation satellites for SpaceX's internet-from-space service, called Starlink.

Read more