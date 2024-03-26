 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

How to watch the final launch of ULA’s mighty Delta IV Heavy rocket

Trevor Mogg
By
March 28 LIVE Broadcast: Delta IV Heavy NROL-70

United Launch Alliance (ULA) is about to launch its mighty Delta IV Heavy rocket for the final time.

Recommended Videos

The mission will get underway from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, on Thursday, March 28, with liftoff scheduled for 1:40 p.m.

Related

For its 16th and final flight, ULA’s Delta IV Heavy rocket will launch the NROL-70 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), deploying an intelligence satellite into a geostationary orbit.

ULA released a short video this week showing all of the various stages of the upcoming mission, from rocket engine ignition to the release of the satellite by the rocket’s final stage.

Watch a preview video of what you can expect during the #DeltaIVHeavy rocket&#39;s final flight. At the request of our customer, live coverage of the #NROL70 mission will conclude after payload fairing jettison approximately seven minutes into flight. #TheDeltaFinale pic.twitter.com/cs2JBgyoG5

&mdash; ULA (@ulalaunch) March 25, 2024

Thursday’s historic flight brings to a close six decades of service by the reliable family of rockets that Colorado-based ULA recently described as “the dependable Delta.”

The Delta IV Heavy, which first flew in 2004, has three boosters that make it bear some resemblance to SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket, which flies using three Falcon 9 boosters.

ULA has been a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin since 2006. The company shuttered its Delta assembly line in Alabama in June 2023 after producing the 389th and final Delta rocket. The Delta IV Heavy and another ULA rocket — the Atlas V — are being replaced by ULA’s Vulcan Centaur rocket. The Vulcan took its maiden flight from the Kennedy Space Center in January.

How to watch

ULA is targeting 1:40 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, for the last-ever launch of the Delta IV Heavy rocket.

You can watch the mission on the video player at the top of this page, or by visiting ULA’s YouTube channel, which will carry the same feed. With three boosters powering the vehicle to orbit, the launch promises to be an exciting spectacle for rocket fans everywhere.

Be sure to check ULA’s social media feed between now and the targeted launch time in case of any last-minute adjustments to the schedule.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Watch key moments of SpaceX triple-booster Falcon Heavy launch
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy heading to space.

SpaceX successfully launched its triple-booster Falcon Heavy rocket to orbit on Sunday evening.

The Falcon Heavy lifted off from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 5:56 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 15.

Read more
SpaceX stacks mighty Super Heavy rocket as it eyes February test launch
SpaceX's Starship spacecraft being placed atop the Super Heavy rocket.

SpaceX has shared a video showing its next-generation spaceflight vehicle being stacked on the launchpad ahead of its first test flight.

The footage (below) shows the Starship spacecraft being placed atop the mighty Super Heavy booster at SpaceX’s Starbase launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

Read more
Watch highlights of SpaceX’s 60th rocket launch of 2022
Falcon 9 launches SXM-8 to orbit on SpaceX’s 125th successful mission, Sunday, Jun 6 2021.

SpaceX launched its 60th mission of the year on Wednesday, and it’s not done yet.

The California-based commercial spaceflight company launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 54 Starlink internet satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral in Florida at 4:34 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 28.

Read more