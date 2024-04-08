 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

ULA’s Delta IV Heavy rocket is about to take its final flight

Trevor Mogg
By
ULA's Delta IV Heavy on the launchpad.
ULA / ULA

United Launch Alliance will send its Delta IV Heavy rocket on its final flight on Tuesday, April 9.

The rocket was supposed to launch last month but the liftoff was scrubbed with minutes to go due to a technical issue on the ground.

Recommended Videos

The mission will get underway from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and launch an intelligence satellite into a geostationary orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

Related

In a post on social media on Monday, ULA said there was a 90% chance of acceptable weather conditions at the launch site for the mission, which is set to blast off at 12:53 p.m.ET. Check out this Digital Trends article for full details on how to watch a live stream of the build-up to launch and the early stages of the mission.

If you live in Florida and look up on Tuesday afternoon, you might even see the rocket rising skyward in the minutes after launch. ULA released a helpful graphic (below) showing where and when you might be able to see the Delta IV Heavy on its historic final mission.

#TheDeltaFinale // Wonder when you will see the ultimate #DeltaIVHeavy near you? Our visibility graphic shows when the rocket will rise into view along the East Coast during the @NatReconOfc&#39;s #NROL70 mission.

Launch info. and updates: https://t.co/0ZAppUgxBy pic.twitter.com/ZMGfMnbv92

&mdash; ULA (@ulalaunch) April 6, 2024

This will be the 16th and final flight of the Delta IV Heavy since its first one in 2004, and brings the curtain down on six decades of flight operations involving the Delta family of rockets.

The triple-booster Delta IV Heavy creates around 2.1 million pounds of thrust as it leaves the launchpad. That’s 400,000 pounds more than SpaceX’s single-booster Falcon 9 rocket, which achieves 1.7 million pounds of thrust, but considerably less than the most powerful rocket ever to fly, the Starship, which packs 17 million pounds of thrust as it hurtles to space.

The Delta IV Heavy will be replaced by ULA’s Vulcan Centaur rocket, which took its first flight from the Kennedy Space Center in January.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Watch NASA’s U.S. weather satellite rocket launch highlights
watch highlights of rocket launch us weather satellite noaa

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) new weather satellite successfully launched from NASA's Cape Canaveral facility in Florida at 4:38 p.m. ET (1:38 p.m. PT) on Tuesday, March 1.

Watch NOAA's GOES-T Weather Satellite Launch to Geostationary Orbit

Read more
ULA scrubs launch of mighty Delta IV Heavy rocket with seconds to go
ULA's Delta IV Heavy on the launchpad.

United Launch Alliance (ULA) was forced to scrub the launch of its powerful Delta IV Heavy rocket with just seconds to go on Wednesday night, September 30.

The emergence of a hardware issue seven seconds before liftoff prevented the NROL44 mission from getting underway. It means the customer, the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), will have to wait a little longer for the deployment of its spy satellite.

Read more
ULA scrubs its spy satellite launch on a Delta IV rocket with seconds to go
ULA's Delta IV Heavy on the launchpad.

Watch Live! United Launch Alliance Sends A Spy Satellite To Orbit Aboard A Delta IV Heavy Rocket

United Launch Alliance (ULA) has scrubbed the planned launch of its powerful Delta IV Heavy rocket just seconds before takeoff early on Saturday, August 29. The launch was set to go ahead from Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral on Friday at 11:04 p.m PT, with the launch window open until 3:25 a.m. PT Saturday.

Read more