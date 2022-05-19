 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Boeing launches Starliner spacecraft on crucial test flight

By

Boeing Space launched its Starliner spacecraft from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Thursday, May 19, using a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket.

The launch, which took place as planned at 6:54 p.m. ET (3:54 p.m. PT) is the second attempt at flying the spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) following a failed mission in December 2019 when the Starliner was unable to reach the intended orbit.

Liftoff!

Go #AtlasV! Go Centaur! Go #Starliner! pic.twitter.com/SxXI7tfBwh

&mdash; Boeing Space (@BoeingSpace) May 19, 2022

Sixteen minutes after leaving the launchpad, Mission Control confirmed that the uncrewed Starliner had successfully separated from the ULA booster and was flying in space by itself.

A short while later, confirmation came through that the Starliner had executed its injection burn to achieve the desired orbit.

Thank you for the incredible boost to orbit, @ulalaunch!

Go Atlas! Go Centaur! Go Starliner! https://t.co/cfTfxdSYBs

&mdash; Boeing Space (@BoeingSpace) May 19, 2022

The plan is for the Starliner spacecraft to dock with the space station on Friday, where it deliver supplies and equipment to astronauts aboard the orbiting outpost. The spacecraft will remain at the ISS for between five and ten days before returning to Earth in a parachute-assisted landing at White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico.

“The flight test, which includes orbital maneuvering, International Space Station rendezvous, docking, undocking, and landing operations, will validate all of the critical systems and capabilities ahead of Boeing’s first flight carrying astronauts to and from the ISS,” Boeing said earlier this week.

If the mission is deemed a success, the crewed test flight will send the Starliner on the same route to and from the ISS. The hope is for that mission to take place within the next 12 months.

A successful crewed mission will pave the way for NASA to use the spacecraft for future astronaut flights to and from the space station. This would give NASA another transportation option alongside SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, which has been conducting regular astronaut flights since 2020.

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch the Celtics vs Heat live stream tonight

watch celtics vs heat live stream online action shot feature

The best A24 horror films, ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

Florence Pugh stars in Midsommar from A24.

Meet Sam and Dean’s parents in The Winchesters trailer

Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly in The Winchesters.

How to build a backyard theater

A modest house, pool and tree.

Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 2, week 9 quests and how to complete them

Choppa in Fortnite.

A social media phenom is out of control in My Fake Boyfriend

The cast of My Fake Boyfriend.

Google Photos adds long-requested quality of life change … kind of

how to switch from iphone android google photos albums 1 768x768

How to get goal explosions in Rocket League

A goal explosion in Rocket League.

The best noise-canceling headphones for 2022

sony wh-1000xm5 review

Best gaming laptop deals for May 2022

intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops

How to transfer data from your PS4 to PS5

Playstation 5

Ralph Fiennes faces retribution in trailer for The Forgiven

Ralph Fiennes in The Forgiven

7 Fortnite building tips and tricks that will help you survive

Character building structure in Fortnite.