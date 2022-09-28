United Launch Alliance (ULA) recently used its Delta IV Heavy rocket to deploy a classified satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office.

The triple-booster space vehicle lifted off from Space Launch Complex-6 at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Saturday, September 24.

Tory Bruno, ULA’s CEO and president, on Tuesday shared some cool videos showing the launch from various angles. Take this close-range effort, for example, showing the Delta IV Heavy rocket blasting off from the launchpad, with the camera tracking up as it climbs skyward:

OK. By popular demand, my ultra secret, most favorite spot. #NROL91 pic.twitter.com/OdqaUsPHuC — Tory Bruno (@torybruno) September 27, 2022

Next up, this incredible slow-motion shot of the rocket’s engines firing up to power the vehicle to space:

Want to see some fire close up from my favorite secret SLC6 viewing spot? (turn up the volume…). #NROL91 pic.twitter.com/Ss3Hzfkcb1 — Tory Bruno (@torybruno) September 26, 2022

More footage from close to the action shows the lift-off through a fish-eye lens:

Here’s a cool fisheye shot for all you flame trench fans. Don’t forget to turn up the sound. #NROL91 pic.twitter.com/yv2JWbCP1w — Tory Bruno (@torybruno) September 27, 2022

Captured some distance from the launch site, this footage, which switches suddenly from actual speed to slow-motion, also shows the Delta IV Heavy at the start of its journey.

In all, ULA’s Delta IV rocket has performed 13 successful missions, with the first one taking place in 2007. The rocket is capable of generating 2.1 million pounds of thrust at launch, making it one of the most powerful rockets in use today. However, that power will soon be dwarfed by NASA’s new SLS rocket, which is capable of generating 8.8 million pounds of thrust, and SpaceX’s Super Heavy, which the company says will be able to produce up to 17 million pounds of thrust when it finally gets off the ground.

Saturday’s mission was ULA’s 95th launch of Delta-class rockets from the Vandenberg Space Force Base and its fifth and final Delta IV Heavy launch from the West Coast. Future Delta IV Heavy launches will take place from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with the next one scheduled to take place in early 2023.

ULA will, however, continue to operate at the Vandenberg Space Force Base, using it for launches of its under-development Vulcan rocket.

ULA’s next mission is a commercial launch of two telecommunications satellites from the Kennedy Space Center using its Atlas V rocket. It was originally planned for September 30, but Hurricane Ian has forced ULA to set a new target launch date of October 4.

