 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

How to watch Axiom-3 depart from the ISS on Monday

Georgina Torbet
By

On Monday, the Axiom-3 crew will depart from the International Space Station (ISS), marking the end of the first all-European private mission to the station. Launched on January 18, the four-person crew has been on the station since Saturday, January 20, and will return to Earth in their SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

NASA Live: Official Stream of NASA TV

NASA and Axiom Space, the company that runs the mission, will be live-streaming the departure of the spacecraft from the ISS on Monday, and we have the details on how to watch below.

Recommended Videos

What to expect from the departure

The 11 crew members representing the Expedition 70 (red shirts) and Axiom Space 3 (dark blue suits) crews gather for a farewell ceremony calling down to mission controllers on Earth.
The 11 crew members representing the Expedition 70 (red shirts) and Axiom Space 3 (dark blue suits) crews gather for a farewell ceremony calling down to mission controllers on Earth. NASA TV

The four crew members of Axiom-3, Commander Michael López-Alegría, Pilot Walter Villadei, and Mission Specialists Alper Gezeravcı and Marcus Wandt, were originally scheduled to depart the space station today, Saturday, February 3. However, due to weather conditions in the splashdown zone, that departure has now been delayed until Monday, February 5.

Related

That means the astronauts have an extra two days on the station, bringing their total time in orbit up to 16 days. During that time, crew members gave webcasts, took part in outreach events, and performed research in the station.

The crew will return home to Earth in a Dragon spacecraft, scheduled to splash down off the coast of Florida.

How to watch the departure

The SpaceX Dragon Freedom spacecraft carrying four Axiom MIssion 3 astronauts is pictured docked to the space station on Jan. 20, 2024.
The SpaceX Dragon Freedom spacecraft carrying four Axiom MIssion 3 astronauts is pictured docked to the space station on Jan. 20, 2024. NASA TV

The departure of the SpaceX Dragon craft will be livestreamed by Axiom Space and NASA. The coverage will include the closure of the hatch between the Dragon and the space station and the undocking of the spacecraft, with coverage of the splashdown available later as well.

The exact scheduled time for the undocking on Monday is yet to be released, but it is likely to be early in the morning. You can watch the coverage via NASA TV, which is available through the video embedded at the top of this page, or via the NASA+ app for smartphones and other devices.

The farewell ceremony for the astronauts has already gone ahead, and you can watch it via Axiom Space’s YouTube channel.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
How to watch the Quadrantid meteor shower hit its peak tonight
An image from the Quadrantid meteor shower.

Tonight will see the peak of the Quadrantid meteor shower, one of the lesser-known meteor showers of the year. It won't be as big or bright as some of the more famous showers like the Geminids or the Leonids, but it's still a great excuse to head out and do some stargazing to celebrate the new year.

If you'd like to check out this event, we have advice on how to watch the shower in person -- or a livestream option for those who fancy seeing the sights without venturing out into the cold.
What is the Quadrantid meteor shower?
An image from the Quadrantid meteor shower. NASA

Read more
Watch ISS astronauts share holiday messages with earthlings
Four astronauts aboard the ISS offer holiday messages.

Four astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) shared some holiday messages with earthlings in a video (below) on Monday.

https://twitter.com/NASA/status/1738270766410416191

Read more
How to watch a SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft depart the ISS this week
The SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft is pictured approaching the space station above the Indian Ocean on March 16, 2023.

This week, a SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft will depart from the International Space Station after a brief one-month stay. Carrying the results of scientific experiments performed in orbit by the ISS crew, the Dragon will undock from the station on Wednesday, December 20, and head back through Earth's atmosphere before splashing down off the coast of Florida.

NASA Live: Official Stream of NASA TV

Read more