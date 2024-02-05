 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

How to watch NASA launch its newest ocean and atmosphere observation satellite tonight

Georgina Torbet
By

Although NASA is most often associated with sending missions out to observe space, the agency also has a large number of space missions that turn the other way to observe Earth. The newest mission to observe Earth’s atmosphere and oceans, and to provide insight into how these interact with the changing climate, is set for launch early Eastern time on Tuesday, February 6 .

Launch of Mission to Study Earth's Atmosphere and Oceans (Official NASA Broadcast)

If you’d like to watch the launch of this new satellite, then NASA will be live-streaming the launch. We’ve got details on how to watch below.

Recommended Videos

What to expect from the launch

NASA’s Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem (PACE) observatory is inspected and processed on a spacecraft dolly in a high bay at the Astrotech Space Operations Facility near the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.
NASA’s Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem (PACE) observatory is inspected and processed on a spacecraft dolly in a high bay at the Astrotech Space Operations Facility near the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on December 4, 2023. NASA/Kim Shiflett

The PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem) spacecraft will launch from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, and be carried by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The spacecraft will enter an orbit around Earth that always keeps the same position relative to the sun and is called a sun-synchronous orbit.

Related

“An Earth-observing satellite generally wants the sun well overhead during observations,” explained Scott Patano, flight dynamics system development lead for PACE at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, in a statement. This orbit ensures that the measurements taken by the satellite will be consistent, as the sun will be in the same position for each measurement the satellite takes of Earth.

This orbit is also the reason for the late-night launch. By launching after midnight from Florida, the satellite can directly enter its final orbit, where it will cross the equator for the first time close to India at 1 p.m. local time.

That means it’s necessary to launch at a very particular time, but the weather only has a 40% chance of being favorable for a early Tuesday launch. However, if the weather prevents a launch at that time, then launching at the same time early on Wednesday is also possible.

How to watch the launch

The launch is scheduled for 1:33 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 6 (10:33 p.m. PT on Monday, February 5). Coverage begins at 12:45 a.m. ET (9:45 p.m. PT on Monday). The coverage will be shown live on NASA TV, which you can watch in a variety of ways. You can watch on NASA’s YouTube channel using the video embedded at the top of this page.

If you have a smart TV or want to watch on your smartphone, then you can also watch via the NASA+ app, which is a free download. You can see options for viewing and find out more about downloading the app on the NASA TV webpage.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
How to watch SpaceX launch world’s most powerful rocket on Saturday
The Starship, comprising the first-stage Super Heavy and the upper-stage Starship spacecraft, on the launchpad at SpaceX's facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

 

UPDATE: SpaceX has called off Friday's launch of the Starship and is now targeting Saturday. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in a social media post that engineers need to replace a grid fin actuator on the first-stage Super Heavy booster, a part which helps to steer the vehicle back to Earth. This article has been updated with the new launch schedule.

Read more
How to watch SpaceX deliver cargo and experiments to the ISS this week
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon capsule soars upward after lifting off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 14, 2022, on the company’s 25th Commercial Resupply Services mission for the agency to the International Space Station. Liftoff was at 8:44 p.m. EDT. Dragon will deliver more than 5,800 pounds of cargo, including a variety of NASA investigations, to the space station. The spacecraft is expected to spend about a month attached to the orbiting outpost before it returns to Earth with research and return cargo, splashing down off the coast of Florida.

This week will see a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft blast off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and head for the International Space Station (ISS) to deliver supplies and research to the crew there. The launch is scheduled for this Thursday, November 9, after having been rescheduled from earlier in the week to allow time for additional prelaunch checks.

If you'd like to watch the launch and docking of the SpaceX Dragon, NASA will be live-streaming those two events via its NASA TV channel, and we have the details on how to watch below.
What to expect from the launch
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon capsule soars upward after lifting off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 14, 2022, on the company’s 25th Commercial Resupply Services mission for the agency to the International Space Station. Another such launch is scheduled for November 9. NASA/Kim Shiflett

Read more
Watch NASA’s trailer teasing next week’s launch of streaming service
NASA's next-generation SLS rocket.

NASA has shared a trailer highlighting next week’s launch of NASA+, a free video streaming service.

“We launch more than rockets,” NASA said in a post about the new offering, adding: “No subscription required. No ads. No cost. Family friendly! Emmy-winning live shows. Original series. On most major platforms.”

Read more