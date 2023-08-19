 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Indian spacecraft snaps images of the moon’s surface ahead of landing attempt

Georgina Torbet
By

An Indian spacecraft that is approaching the moon’s south pole recently snapped images of the lunar surface. The images, shared by Indian space agency ISRO, show the view on approach from the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft shortly after it entered orbit around the moon.

The mission, launched last month, aims to set down an uncrewed lander near the lunar south pole — a never-before-landed-on region but one which a growing number of space agencies including NASA have plans to explore more in the coming years. The Indian mission has also grabbed public attention as it is seen as being in a head-to-head race with a Russian moon mission, Luna-25, which launched earlier this month.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: View from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1 on August 17, 2023 just after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission: View from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1on August 17, 2023just after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module. ISRO

On Friday, August 18, the ISRO shared images taken from the Chandrayaan-3 mission by two of the spacecraft’s cameras, the Lander Imager Camera-1 and the Lander Position Detection Camera. These images should help with the upcoming landing attempt which will be made next week.

Related

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

View from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1
on August 17, 2023
just after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module #Chandrayaan_3 #Ch3 pic.twitter.com/abPIyEn1Ad

&mdash; ISRO (@isro) August 18, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

🌖 as captured by the
Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC)
on August 15, 2023#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 pic.twitter.com/nGgayU1QUS

&mdash; ISRO (@isro) August 18, 2023

The images show various craters on the moon’s surface such as one named after Italian philosopher Giordano Bruno and an impact crater named Harkhebi. The Earth is also visible just in the corner of one of the images, peeking over the very edge of the frame.

Recommended Videos

The spacecraft includes a lander called Vikram and a rover called Pragyan, with the propulsion module of the craft remaining in orbit around the moon to act as an orbiter. The mission follows the Chandrayaan-2 mission which launched in 2019 and resulted in a successful orbiter spacecraft but a failed landing attempt.

The plan for this mission is to reach the surface safely and have the rover investigate the nearby area to the landing site using instruments including a spectrometer and a spectroscope, particularly to understand the moon’s composition. The rover will operate for two weeks, performing various experiments.

Scientists are particularly interested in the moon’s south pole as it is thought it could host water ice deposits, which would be important for future crewed missions to the moon for the longer term such as those planned by NASA as part of its future plans for crewed lunar exploration following the Artemis program.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
Astrophysicists propose cooling Earth by using Moon dust as ‘sunscreen’
Earth seen from space,

The world is no stranger to the perilous impact of global warming. Research courtesy of experts at the University of California, Irvine that was published last month warns of an oceanic disaster in the near future due to the current trajectory of climate change. Now, radical new research is proposing a rather odd solution to shield our planet from the Sun’s heat — moon dust.

The brainchild of experts at the University of Utah and the Center for Astrophysics (Harvard & Smithsonian), the idea is to launch dust collected from the moon into a stable orbit, allowing the dust cloud to block some of the sunlight. “Judiciously chosen trajectories allow streams of grains to shade Earth for up to a week,” says the research paper published in PLOS journal.

Read more
Juice spacecraft heading to spaceport ahead of mission to study Jupiter’s moons
The European Space Agency's Juice spacecraft will explore Jupiter's icy moons.

Out solar system will soon be getting a new explorer, as a mission to study the moons of Jupiter readies for launch.

The European Space Agency's Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer mission, or JUICE, is scheduled for launch in just a few months' time, so the spacecraft is now being packed up at its testing location in Toulouse, France, for transport to its launch location in French Guiana.

Read more
NASA’s Juno spacecraft to investigate Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io
NASA’s Juno mission captured this infrared view of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io on July 5, 2022, when the spacecraft was about 50,000 miles (80,000 kilometers) away. This infrared image was derived from data collected by the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) instrument aboard Juno. In this image, the brighter the color the higher the temperature recorded by JIRAM.

NASA's Juno spacecraft is famous for the beautiful images of Jupiter it regularly captures using its JunoCam instrument, and its research into Jupiter's strange atmosphere. But recently the spacecraft has also been investigating Jupiter's moon, like the icy Europa or the largest moon in our solar system, Ganymede.

Now, Juno will begin an investigation of the intriguing volcanic moon Io. The spacecraft is set to perform a series of nine flybys of Io beginning on December 15, coming within 930 miles of the moon's surface.

Read more