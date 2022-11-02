 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Watch the launch highlights of world’s most powerful rocket

Trevor Mogg
By

SpaceX launched its mighty Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday morning in a mission that deployed two classified satellites for the U.S. Space Force.

Mission USSF-44 got underway from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 9:41 a.m. ET in what was only the fourth launch for the Falcon Heavy, and its first since 2019.

The Falcon Heavy is the world’s most powerful operational rocket and comprises SpaceX’s workhorse Falcon 9 rocket as the core booster, plus two additional Falcon 9 boosters attached to either side of the core.

Around eight minutes after launch, the two side boosters returned as planned, making a perfect touchdown at the Kennedy Space Center a short distance from the launchpad. This was the first launch and landing of these particular boosters, which will be prepared for re-flight on another U.S. Space Force mission later this year. The Falcon Heavy’s core booster was not recovered.

SpaceX livestreamed much of the mission, though as the flight dealt with classified satellites, the video feed was cut soon after stage separation.

Fog enveloped the Kennedy Space Center at the time of launch on Tuesday morning, but the Falcon Heavy quickly climbed above the clouds as its three boosters and 27 Merlin engines powering the rocket to space.

USSF-44 Mission

Two-and-a-half minutes into the flight, the two side boosters separated from the core booster.

About 90 seconds later, the stream showed stage separation high above Earth.

USSF-44 Mission

As planned, the two side boosters returned to Earth and landed upright around eight minutes after departing the launch site.

USSF-44 Mission

With the Falcon Heavy mission now out of the way, SpaceX engineers will be turning their attention to the maiden launch of SpaceX’s next-generation Starship rocket, which includes the Super Heavy booster.

When it gets airborne, the Super Heavy will become the most powerful rocket to have ever flown in terms of thrust, which will reach 17 million pounds at launch — more than three times that of the Falcon Heavy.

The Super Heavy could take its first test flight later this month or some time in December.

Editors' Recommendations

Cool SpaceX video shows droneship view of rocket launch and landing
A SpaceX rocket launch captured from a SpaceX droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.
How to watch SpaceX’s delayed double satellite launch tonight
highlights spacex mission spy satellite nrol 87
Watch the highlights of SpaceX’s Crew-5 launch to space station
SpaceX Crew-5 launches for the International Space Station in October 2022.
NASA’s Space Launch System rocket undamaged by hurricane, will launch next month
artemis i tanking test livestream prelaunch
30,000 near-Earth asteroids have been discovered — and the search is on for more
Artist's impression of asteroid 21 Lutetia.
Best bits from returned astronaut’s space station mission
Samantha Cristoforetti aboard the International Space Station.
D-RATS astronauts test lunar technology in the desert
A lunar rover in an Arizona desert as part of tests for a lunar mission.
NASA to restart spacewalks at ISS following safety scare
Astronauts during a spacewalk at the ISS on March 23.
Check out Webb telescope’s mind-blowing image of the Pillars of Creation
The Pillars of Creation, imaged by the James Webb Space Telescope
NASA is testing ways to crash land on Mars
nasa is testing ways to crash land on mars shield
Crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid caused it to form twin tails
Two tails of dust ejected from the Didymos-Dimorphos asteroid system are seen in new images from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, documenting the lingering aftermath of the NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impact.
Unusual puffy exoplanet has the density of marshmallow
A gas giant exoplanet [right] with the density of a marshmallow has been detected in orbit around a cool red dwarf star [left] by the NASA-funded NEID radial-velocity instrument on the 3.5-meter WIYN Telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory, a Program of NSF’s NOIRLab. The planet, named TOI-3757 b, is the fluffiest gas giant planet ever discovered around this type of star.
Curiosity rover investigates salty region of Mars for clues of life
NASA's Curiosity Mars rover used its Mast Camera, or Mastcam, to capture this panorama of a hill nicknamed Bolívar and adjacent sand ridges on Aug. 23, the 3,572nd Martian day, or sol, of the mission.