 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

How to watch SpaceX’s Cargo Dragon depart ISS this week

Trevor Mogg
By

A SpaceX Cargo Dragon spacecraft will undock from the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, August 18, and NASA will livestream the entire process.

The Dragon will carry back to Earth more than 4,000 pounds of supplies and scientific experiments that ISS astronauts worked on in microgravity conditions. At the end of its journey, the spacecraft will land in the ocean close to Florida.

“Splashing down off the coast of Florida enables quick transportation of the experiments to NASA’s Space Station Processing Facility at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, allowing researchers to collect data with minimal sample exposure to Earth’s gravity,” NASA said.

A SpaceX Crew Dragon approaches the space station.
The SpaceX Dragon cargo resupply spacecraft, on its 25th Commercial Resupply Services mission, approaches the International Space Station on July 16 to deliver over 5,800 pounds of new science experiments and crew supplies. The SpaceX Dragon cargo resupply spacecraft, on its 25th Commercial Resupply Services mission, approaches the International Space Station on July 16 to deliver over 5,800 pounds of new science experiments and crew supplies.

When it arrived at the orbital outpost on July 16 as part of SpaceX’s 25th commercial resupply mission, the Cargo Dragon brought with it more than 5,800 pounds of research investigations, crew supplies, and station hardware.

The vehicle was launched to orbit by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 14.

What to expect

Fans of slow TV will enjoy the gentle spectacle of the Cargo Dragon edging away from the ISS around 250 miles above Earth, although in reality both the spacecraft and orbital laboratory will be traveling through space at around 17,000 mph.

NASA’s livestream will include the live audio feed featuring SpaceX controllers and astronauts aboard the ISS, who together will ensure the Dragon’s safe departure. If the broadcast is anything like its previous ones, the space agency will also provide its own commentary offering viewers a clearer insight into the steps required to bring the Dragon home.

How to watch

Coverage of the Dragon’s undocking and departure from the space station will begin at 10:45 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 18.

Twenty minutes later, controllers at SpaceX in Hawthorne, California, will send commands for Dragon to disconnect from the forward port of the space station’s Harmony module and fire its thrusters to help it move a safe distance away from the facility.

You can watch live coverage of the event via the video player at the top of this page, or by visiting NASA’s YouTube channel, which will feature the same footage. NASA’s mobile app will also carry the livestream.

On Friday, controllers will command the all-important deorbit burn to send the Dragon toward Earth’s atmosphere.

In the final stages of its journey home, the Dragon will deploy parachutes to slow its descent before coming down in the ocean off the coast of Florida. NASA confirmed that it will not be carrying a livestream of the splashdown, though it did promise to provide updates via its blog.

Editors' Recommendations

‘Wordle’ today, August 15: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#422)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

Apple plans to put more ads on your iPhone, report claims

iOS's App Library page shown on an iPhone 13 Pro.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts are just about ready for launch

SpaceX's Crew-5 astronauts.

This colorful Hubble dreamscape is sculpted by newborn stars

This celestial cloudscape from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope captures the colorful region in the Orion Nebula surrounding the Herbig-Haro object HH 505. Herbig-Haro objects are luminous regions surrounding newborn stars that form when stellar winds or jets of gas spew from these infant stars creating shockwaves that collide with nearby gas and dust at high speeds. In the case of HH 505, these outflows originate from the star IX Ori, which lies on the outskirts of the Orion Nebula around 1,000 light-years from Earth. The outflows themselves are visible as gracefully curving structures at the top and bottom of this image. Their interaction with the large-scale flow of gas and dust from the core of the nebula distorts them into sinuous curves.

Collide’s Drea de Matteo on feeling blessed to be in The Sopranos

Adriana LaCerva Drea de Matteo The Sopranos Death

How to watch the rollout ahead of NASA’s biggest launch of the year

A full Moon in view on June 14, 2022 behind the Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft atop the mobile launcher at Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The rocket and spacecraft are undergoing final preparations for launch.

Six tiny satellites will form a huge virtual telescope to study space weather

The first of six SunRISE SmallSats is shown here at a Utah State University Space Dynamics Laboratory clean room being worked on by engineers. Pointed toward the camera is the SmallSat’s Sun-facing side, including its fully deployed solar arrays.

Plotting the death of our sun using data from Gaia

gaia sun fate stellar evolution pillars 1

Here’s why people are saying to buy the M1 MacBook Air instead of the M2

Apple MacBook Air M1 open, on a table.

By destroying old tropes, Prey turns a corner for Native Americans in film

Amber Midthunder in Prey

How to delete or hide apps on an Apple TV

Apple TV Settings App.

The best low-profile keyboards to buy in 2022

Razer DeathStalker V2 sitting on an orange background.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs. Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm on a mans wrist.