International Space Station inhabitant Samantha Cristoforetti is clearly having a blast aboard the orbiting outpost, taking a moment out of her busy schedule to recreate a moment from the 2013 space movie Gravity.

An image (below) shared by Cristoforetti shows the European Space Agency astronaut striking a pose that perfectly replicates a moment in the hit movie where Dr. Stone, played by Sandra Bullock, makes her way through the station. Cristoforetti even set it up so that the scene from the movie showed on a screen just above her.

It’s a great effort, though one of the main differences between the two images is the state of Bullock’s hair, which stays perfectly in place. Guess there’s no microgravity in a Hollywood studio.

The hair situation wasn’t lost on Cristoforetti, either: “Hey, Dr. Stone! Quick question for you. How did you get your hair to stay put?” the Italian astronaut quipped.

Hey, Dr. Stone! Quick question for you. How did you get your hair to stay put? #AskingForAFriend pic.twitter.com/qztSWnKSfu — Samantha Cristoforetti (@AstroSamantha) June 19, 2022

Retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly responded to the post with a tweet revealing how during his ISS mission alongside Cristoforetti seven years ago, he missed the chance to capture the same shot while watching Gravity on the same screen.

“One of my biggest regrets from my year in space was watching #GravityMovie and having @AstroSamantha float by the screen after her working out and not being quick enough to the camera,” Kelly said. “So disappointed then, but all is good now. Thank you, Samantha!”

One of my biggest regrets from my year in space was watching #GravityMovie and having @AstroSamantha float by the screen after her working out and not being quick enough to the camera. Here’s the original photo fail. So disappointed then, but all is good now. Thank you, Samantha! https://t.co/4Av29VmDNl pic.twitter.com/XRJA21jjCA — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) June 19, 2022

While astronauts aboard the space station spend most of their time conducting scientific research, as well as planning and performing spacewalks for maintenance and upgrade work, crews also take time out to relax and have a little fun. Gazing out of the station’s seven-window Cupola module at the mesmerizing Earth scenery is a popular pastime. Birthdays are always celebrated, too, and occasionally the crews just get some plain crazy ideas aimed at entertaining earthlings as well as themselves.

