 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

How to watch the delayed ISS maintenance spacewalk this week

Georgina Torbet
By

This Wednesday will see two astronauts head out from the International Space Station (ISS) on a spacewalk to work on station maintenance. NASA astronauts Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli will be working together on a six-and-a-half hour mission to replace a bearing and remove a piece of equipment from the exterior of the station.

If you’re curious to see what a day’s maintenance work looks like when you live in space, then NASA will be streaming the entire spacewalk live on its NASA TV channel, and we have the details on how to watch below.

Recommended Videos

What to expect from the spacewalk

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli (center) assists astronauts Andreas Mogensen (left) from ESA (European Space Agency) and Loral O’Hara (right) from NASA as they try on their spacesuits and test the suits’ components aboard the International Space Station’s Quest airlock in preparation for an upcoming spacewalk.
NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli (center) assists astronauts Andreas Mogensen (left) from the European Space Agency (ESA) and Loral O’Hara from NASA as they try on their spacesuits and test the suits’ components in the International Space Station’s Quest airlock in preparation for an upcoming spacewalk. NASA

The spacewalk will take place on Wednesday, November 1. Moghbeli and O’Hara will be working “to remove an electronics box called the Radio Frequency Group from a communications antenna on station,” according to NASA, and “[t]hey also will replace one of 12 trundle bearing assemblies on a solar alpha rotary joint.” These joints are part of the system that points the station’s solar panels towards the sun, allowing the panels to absorb more energy from the sun’s rays by tilting them to track the sun as the station orbits the Earth.

Related

The spacewalk had originally been planned for Monday, October 30, but it was rescheduled following a coolant leak. Earlier this month, a radiator on the Russian Nauka module began leaking coolant, the latest in a series of leaks affecting the station and the craft docked to it in recent months. NASA confirmed that the crew was in no danger, but the agency chose to rework its spacewalk schedule to avoid the possibility of getting any contamination in internal systems.

How to watch the spacewalk

The spacewalk will be liv-streamed on NASA TV, and you can watch it by either using the video embedded above or by heading to NASA’s YouTube page for the event. The coverage begins at 6:30 a.m. ET (3:30 a.m. PT) on Wednesday, November 1, and the spacewalk itself begins just after 8 a.m. ET (5 a.m. PT).

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
How to watch record-setting NASA astronaut return to Earth this week
NASA astronaut and Expedition 69 Flight Engineer Frank Rubio poses for a portrait while working inside the International Space Station's Destiny laboratory module.

Record-breaking NASA astronaut Frank Rubio will return to Earth this Wednesday. Rubio recently set a new record for the longest single stay in space by a NASA astronaut, surpassing one year spent on the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA Live: Official Stream of NASA TV

Read more
How to watch three astronauts launch to the ISS on Friday
This bottom up view shows the Soyuz MS-24 rocket’s first stage boosters as the spacecraft stands at its launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

On Friday, September 15, a crew of three astronauts will be launching on a Russian Soyuz rocket headed for the International Space Station (ISS). The trio comprises NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara and Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, who will be flying in the Soyuz MS-24 mission and will spend approximately six months aboard the orbiting space station before returning to Earth.

NASA Live: Official Stream of NASA TV

Read more
NASA’s Frank Rubio just set a space record aboard the ISS
NASA astronaut Frank Rubio aboard the ISS.

When NASA astronaut Frank Rubio launched into space in September last year, he became the first Salvadoran-American to head to orbit.

And now, 355 days later, Rubio has just set another record for the longest stay in space by a NASA astronaut.

Read more