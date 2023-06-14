 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

How to watch ISS astronauts install a new solar array tomorrow

Georgina Torbet
By

Tomorrow, Thursday, June 15, two astronauts will head out of the confines of the International Space Station (ISS) to perform a spacewalk. They’ll be working on the exterior of the station to install a new solar panel as part of a long-term project to upgrade the station’s power system.

The entire spacewalk will be livestreamed by NASA, so if you’d like to take a look and see how the installation is progressing then we have all the details on how to watch below.

Recommended Videos

What to expect from the spacewalk

NASA astronaut and Expedition 69 Flight Engineer Steve Bowen is pictured outside the International Space Station during his eighth career spacewalk, during which he routed cables and installed insulation to ready the orbital outpost for its next set of roll-out solar arrays.
NASA astronaut and Expedition 69 Flight Engineer Steve Bowen is pictured outside the International Space Station during his eighth career spacewalk, during which he routed cables and installed insulation to ready the orbital outpost for its next set of roll-out solar arrays. NASA

The two astronauts who will be performing the spacewalk are NASA’s Steve Bowen and Woody Hoburg. The same pair performed a previous spacewalk last week when they installed a fifth new solar array to the station. Tomorrow’s spacewalk will see them install the sixth and final array, called an IROSA (International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array), to the station’s 1B power channel.

Related

Once all six of the arrays have been installed, connected, and tested, they can be used to generate power for the station. The old solar arrays, which form a highly distinctive part of the look of the station seen from the outside, are aging and becoming less efficient over time.

To keep up with the station’s power requirements which are growing due to the number of experiments and equipment on board, the new power system will use both the new and the old arrays in combination to generate power from the sun.

How to watch the spacewalk

The spacewalk will be streamed on NASA’s TV channel, NASA TV. The easiest way to watch that is to either use the video embedded at the top of this page or follow this link which will take you to the YouTube page for the spacewalk livestream.

The spacewalk will begin at 8:55 a.m. ET (5:55 a.m. PT) and will run for around six hours. Coverage will begin at 7:30 a.m. ET (4:30 a.m. PT) will information on the planned tasks and expert commentary to explain what the astronauts will be working on. The coverage will run until the spacewalk is completed, which should be around 3 p.m. ET (midday PT).

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
NASA readies for its second all-private mission to ISS
Axiom Space's Ax-2 crew.

NASA, in partnership with Axiom Space and SpaceX, is making final preparations for the second all-private mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

The four Ax-2 crewmembers will travel to the station aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule launched by a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Read more
Four space station astronauts just took Crew Dragon ‘for a spin’
SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft.

Four crewmembers at the International Space Station (ISS) enjoyed a short ride aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Endeavour on Saturday, moving the spacecraft to a different port to make way for a cargo ship arriving in June.

SpaceX Crew-6 members Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg of NASA, along with Sultan Alneyadi of the United Arab Emirates and Andrey Fedyaev of Russia, undocked from the Harmony module’s space-facing port at 7:23 a.m. before flying the short distance to the same module’s forward port.

Read more
Watch a cosmonaut hurl a piece of ISS garbage into the abyss
nasa announces breakthrough in search for iss air leak space station

Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin embarked on a spacewalk at the International Space Station (ISS) at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday to relocate an experiment airlock from the Rassvet module to the Nauka science module.

NASA live-streamed the spacewalk and also posted footage on the ISS Twitter account.

Read more