 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Brave little Mars helicopter Ingenuity battles the cold to get back in the air

Georgina Torbet
By

Good news for the hardy little Mars helicopter Ingenuity, which has braved the Martian winter thus far and will soon be getting back into the air. The helicopter has been taking a break from flight since July as it deals with cold seasonal temperatures and increasing dust in the atmosphere, which limited its ability to recharge its battery. Temperatures are still low in the Jezero Crater, going down to as low as -124 degrees Fahrenheit (-86 degrees Celsius) at night, but the Ingenuity team is now planning a short hop for the upcoming Flight 30.

Ingenuity hasn’t flown since Flight 29 on June 11, so the team has performed some checks to ensure everything is still working as required. These included a low-rpm spin of the helicopter’s rotors on August 6, and a high-rpm spin on August 15. The helicopter stayed on the surface but spun up its rotors to similar speeds to those used in an actual flight, and data from the tests looked good.

So it’s on the the next flight, as described by Ingenuity team lead Teddy Tzanetos in a blog post: “This 30th sortie will be a short hop – which will check out our system’s health after surviving 101 sols of winter, collect landing delivery data in support of NASA’s Mars Sample Return Campaign, and potentially clear off dust that has settled on our solar panel since Flight 29.”

Ingenuity at Airfield D: This image of NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter was taken by the Mastcam-Z instrument of the Perseverance rover on June 15, 2021, the 114th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
Ingenuity at Airfield D: This image of NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter was taken by the Mastcam-Z instrument of the Perseverance rover on June 15, 2021, the 114th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

In Flight 30, Ingenuity will be in the air for around 30 seconds, rising to an altitude of 16.5 feet and making a sideways trip of just 7 feet before landing. That’s because the purpose of the flight is more to check whether the helicopter can still land accurately than to actually go anywhere. Once this is confirmed, the helicopter can get back to longer flights like heading along the Jezero delta where the Perseverance rover is currently exploring.

“We intend to continue our flight path toward the river delta in the coming weeks while the environment (and thus the daily recoverable battery charge) continues to improve,” Tzanetos writes. “With higher battery states of charge will come longer flights, and eventually Ingenuity will be able to power its internal heaters overnight, which will stop its electronics from freezing in the Martian cold each evening.”

Editors' Recommendations

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts are just about ready for launch

SpaceX's Crew-5 astronauts.

Six tiny satellites will form a huge virtual telescope to study space weather

The first of six SunRISE SmallSats is shown here at a Utah State University Space Dynamics Laboratory clean room being worked on by engineers. Pointed toward the camera is the SmallSat’s Sun-facing side, including its fully deployed solar arrays.

Watch SpaceX test fire its next-gen Super Heavy rocket

watch spacex test fire its next gen super heavy rocket

Watch NASA’s trailer for new show on highly anticipated lunar mission

NASA's SLS rocket on its way to the launchpad.

NASA makes dramatic change to Mars Sample Return mission

NASA's Mars Sample Return mission.

James Webb Space Telescope may have spotted its first supernova

The potential supernova spotted by the James Webb Space Telescope.

It’s been 25 years since the first NASA rover landed on Mars

This eight-image mosaic was acquired by Pathfinder July 5, 1997, the second Martian day, or sol, of the mission. The newly deployed Sojourner rover – the first of its kind on the Red Planet – sits on the Martian surface after driving down Pathfinder’s ramp.

The sun is even more active than expected right now

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a solar flare – as seen in the bright flash towards the middle of the Sun – on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The image shows a subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares and which is colorized in teal.

See NASA’s VIPER rover navigate a lunar obstacle course

The VIPER engineering team observe the rover prototype's ability to navigate the fluffy lunar soil simulant in the SLOPE lab at NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.

Space-based dust monitoring instrument takes its first measurements

This image shows the first measurements taken by EMIT on July 27, 2022, as it passed over Western Australia. The image at the front of the cube shows a mix of materials in Western Australia, including exposed soil (brown), vegetation (dark green), agricultural fields (light green), a small river, and clouds. The rainbow colors extending through the main part of the cube are the spectral fingerprints from corresponding spots in the front image. The graph on the right shows spectral fingerprints for a sample of soil, vegetation, and a river from the image cube.

NASA condemns Chinese space debris’ free fall to Earth

A Chinese Long March-5B rocket launches from Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan province, carrying the space station module Wentian on July 24, 2022.

How ESA is getting its spacecraft ready to explore hellish conditions of Venus

Artist impression of ESA's EnVision mission.

Future moon explorers could stay cozy in lunar pits

This is a spectacular high-Sun view of the Mare Tranquillitatis pit crater revealing boulders on an otherwise smooth floor. This image from LRO's Narrow Angle Camera is 400 meters (1,312 feet) wide, north is up.