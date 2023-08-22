 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA eyes weather for Friday’s Crew-7 launch. Here’s how it’s looking

Trevor Mogg
By

NASA and SpaceX are about to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) in the Crew-7 mission.

The crew comprises American Jasmin Moghbeli of NASA, Andreas Mogensen of ESA (European Space Agency), Satoshi Furukawa of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), and Konstantin Borisov of Russia’s Roscosmos space agency. They’ll spend six months living and working aboard the station orbiting about 250 miles above Earth.

Recommended Videos

NASA and SpaceX are targeting launch for 3:49 a.m. ET on Friday, August 25, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Related

With everything now pretty much set in place, the mission team is currently keeping a close eye on the weather conditions for launch day around the launch site and also along the Falcon 9 rocket’s flight path.

According to the latest weather report from the 45th Weather Squadron, which offers detailed assessments for air and space operations in the U.S., the chances of weather-related factors impacting Friday’s targeted launch time is rated at just 15%, meaning there’s a very high chance that the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying the four astronauts will get away on time.

The 45th Weather Squadron described the possibility of rain and storms around the launch site prior to launch as “low,” with lift-off winds forecast at a maximum of 15 mph (24 kph).

Drifting cumulus clouds are the only factor cited as a potential concern, but at this stage they seem unlikely to impact the current launch schedule.

Digital Trends has all the information you need to watch the mission get underway in the early hours of Friday. If technical problems — or any last-minute weather issues — delay the Crew-7 launch, backup opportunities are available on Saturday and Sunday. For the very latest updates on the mission, check out SpaceX’s social feeds.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
NASA and SpaceX target new Crew-6 launch date after scrubbed effort
Crew-6 astronauts aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

After NASA and SpaceX scrubbed the launch of Crew-6 just a couple of minutes before lift-off early on Monday morning, officials have announced they're now targeting Thursday for the next launch effort.

The team called off Monday’s launch attempt at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida when it suddenly encountered an issue in the ground systems affecting the loading of the ignition fluids for the Falcon 9 rocket that will carry the astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) inside the Crew Dragon Endeavour capsule.

Read more
Watch NASA’s trailer for SpaceX’s Crew-6 astronaut launch
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Crew-4 astronauts launching from the Kennedy Space Center.

NASA and SpaceX are making their final preparations for the first crewed launch from U.S. soil to the International Space Station (ISS) since October 2022.

Traveling aboard the Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft early on Monday will be NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

Read more
NASA, SpaceX delay Crew-6 launch to space station
SpaceX's Crew-6 astronauts.

Following a flight readiness review on Tuesday, NASA and SpaceX have decided to delay the Crew-6 launch to the International Space Station by about 24 hours.

The additional time will enable launch personnel to sort out some relatively minor issues with the launch vehicle, officials said.

Read more