 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA asteroid crash left a comet-like trail 6,000 miles long

Trevor Mogg
By

As we await news on whether NASA has been successful in changing the course of an asteroid by crashing a spacecraft into it, it’s emerged that the collision caused a huge debris trail around 6,000 miles (10,000 kilometers) long.

The trail from the Dimorphos asteroid after NASA deliberately crashed a spacecraft into it.
CTIO/NOIRLab/SOAR/NSF/AURA/T. Kareta (Lowell Observatory), M. Knight (US Naval Academy)

A remarkable image captured by the SOAR (Southern Astrophysical Research) telescope in Chile two days after the September 26 impact shows the trail from the Dimorphos asteroid as a white streak blazing through the blackness of space millions of miles from Earth.

NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft intentionally slammed into Dimorphos — the harmless asteroid moonlet in the double-asteroid system of Didymos — as part of a planetary defense mission aimed at testing technology to protect Earth from hazardous asteroids in the future.

The dust trail is made up of ejecta that has been pushed away by the sun’s radiation pressure and is similar to the tail of a comet.

One of those who used SOAR to capture the image, astronomer Teddy Kareta, commented: “It’s amazing how clearly we were able to capture the structure and extent of the aftermath in the days following the impact.”

Another astronomer involved in the capture, Matthew Knight, said: “Now begins the next phase of work for the DART team as they analyze their data and observations by our team and other observers around the world who shared in studying this exciting event,” adding that the plan is to use SOAR to monitor the ejecta in the coming weeks and months.

Data from the observations will help scientists to learn about the surface of the Dimorphos asteroid, how much material was kicked up by the crash, the speed at which it was ejected, and whether the force of the collision resulted in the release of large chunks of material or mainly fine dust.

“Analyzing this information will help scientists protect Earth and its inhabitants by better understanding the amount and nature of the ejecta resulting from an impact, and how that might modify an asteroid’s orbit,” said NOIRLab, which operates the SOAR telescope.

It’s hoped that in the coming days or weeks the DART team will be able to offer some indication on whether the test changed the trajectory of the Dimorphos asteroid, though it’s likely to be a while before firm conclusions can be shared.

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid
Illustration of NASA’s DART spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency’s (ASI) LICIACube prior to impact at the Didymos binary system.
NASA wants a second lunar lander in addition to SpaceX’s
An image of an artist's illustration of an Artemis astronaut stepping from a Moon lander onto the lunar surface.
Asteroid-impacting DART mission deploys a tiny observer satellite
Illustration of NASA’s DART spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency’s (ASI) LICIACube prior to impact at the Didymos binary system.
Dinosaurs would’ve loved NASA, retired astronaut says
An early, visual effects image of a dinosaur from Jurassic World Dominion.
How to watch the Artemis I demonstration tanking test on Wednesday
artemis i tanking test livestream prelaunch
Troubled CAPSTONE satellite still struggling but maintaining heat
nasa cubesat lunar orbit capstone 2 1
This month, get a great view of Jupiter as it comes its closest in 70 years
This photo of Jupiter, taken from the Hubble Space Telescope on June 27, 2019, features the Giant Red Spot, a storm the size of Earth that has been raging for hundreds of years.
Hubble images a gorgeous spiral galaxy with a brightly glowing heart
The galaxy NGC 1961 unfurls its gorgeous spiral arms in this newly released image from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. Glittering, blue regions of bright young stars dot the dusty spiral arms winding around the galaxy’s glowing center.
SpaceX nails first Starlink launch since its internet service went global
spacex finally gets its rocket airborne after several scrubs starlink sept 2022
Cool Cupola image looks in at astronauts looking out
Two astronauts inside the space station's Cupola module.
Listen to the sound of a meteoroid striking Mars
NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter can be seen hovering during its third flight on April 25, 2021, as seen by the left Navigation Camera aboard NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover.
How to watch NASA astronaut’s speedy ride to ISS on Wednesday
NASA astronaut Frank Rubio.
ISS gets more crowded with 3 new astronauts taking crew to 10
international space station has a major upgrade task coming iss new solar panels