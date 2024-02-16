 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA has collected a whopping 121 grams of sample from asteroid Bennu

Georgina Torbet
By

When the OSIRIS-REx dropped a capsule in the Utah desert last year, it made headlines around the globe for returning NASA’s first sample of an asteroid to Earth. Scientists were eager to get their hands on the sample of asteroid Bennu to learn about the early formation of the solar system, but actually getting at the sample proved to be rather trickier than imagined.

Scientists were able to extract 70 grams of material from the sample canister relatively easily, making it by far the largest asteroid sample ever brought to Earth, but two troublesome fasteners made it difficult to extract the rest of the sample. The team knew it had plenty more sample inside, but it had to be patient as special new tools were constructed that could undo the fasteners without losing a single gram of the precious sample.

A view of eight sample trays containing the final material from asteroid Bennu. The dust and rocks were poured into the trays from the top plate of the Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) head. 51.2 grams were collected from this pour, bringing the final mass of asteroid sample to 121.6 grams.
A view of eight sample trays containing the final material from asteroid Bennu. The dust and rocks were poured into the trays from the top plate of the Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) head. 51.2 grams were collected from this pour, bringing the final mass of asteroid sample to 121.6 grams. NASA/Erika Blumenfeld & Joseph Aebersold

Now, NASA has revealed that the mission delivered a total of 4.29 ounces (121.6 grams) of material from Bennu, more than twice the mission’s goal of 60 grams. The team was able to fully remove the troublesome fasteners in January this year and completely disassemble the part holding the sample, called the Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) head. That let the researchers access the remaining 51 grams to go along with the 70 grams previously collected.

Recommended Videos

Next, the sample will be shared between NASA and various U.S. and international research organizations. This includes sending some of the sample to the Japanese Space Agency, JAXA, which was responsible for the first-ever return of a sample to Earth with its Hayabusa and Hayabusa 2 missions, which dropped off samples in 2010 and 2020, respectively. JAXA shared a portion of the 5 grams of sample it collected from asteroid Ryugu with NASA, and now NASA will share a portion of its sample from Bennu in return.

Related

Some of the Bennu sample will also be set aside for preservation to be examined with new and more powerful instruments as these are developed over time. NASA says it will preserve at least 70% of the sample at its Johnson Space Center facility in Houston “for further research by scientists worldwide, including future generations.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
How to watch NASA’s Psyche mission launch to a metal asteroid this week
This artist's-concept illustration depicts the spacecraft of NASA's Psyche mission near the mission's target, the metal asteroid Psyche.

[UPDATE: NASA has called off Thursday's launch due to poor weather conditions and is now targeting Friday, October 13. Full details below]

NASA will launch its latest mission, Psyche, this week. The spacecraft will visit a strange asteroid that is thought to be made almost entirely of metal, studying it to understand more about the formation of planets in our solar system.

Read more
Watch NASA’s capsule with asteroid samples hurtling to Earth
NASA's OSIRIS-REx capsule heading to Earth.

NASA has succeeded in bringing back to Earth a capsule containing samples gathered from an asteroid -- a first for the space agency.

The sample return capsule (SRC) from the OSIRIS-REx mission landed at 8:52 a.m. MT (10:52 a.m. ET) on Sunday in a targeted area of the Department of Defense’s Utah Test and Training Range near Salt Lake City.

Read more
OSIRIS-REx mission returns asteroid sample to Earth in NASA first
This artist's rendering shows the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft collecting a sample from the asteroid Bennu using a mechanical arm to touch the asteroid's surface.

NASA has succeeded in returning its first sample of an asteroid to Earth, as the OSIRIS-REx mission released its capsule containing a sample taken from the asteroid Bennu early this morning. The sample landed in the Utah desert this afternoon, Sunday September 24. It was then collected and taken to a temporary clean room. Next, it will be sent on to the Johnson Space Center in Houston to be opened and studied.

OSIRIS-REx has "brought something extraordinary: the largest asteroid sample ever received on Earth," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on NASA TV. "It's going to help scientists investigate planet formation, it's going to improve our understanding of asteroids that could possibly impact the Earth, and it'll deepen our understanding of the origin of our solar system and its formation. This mission proves that NASA does big things -- things that inspire us, things that unite us. Things that show that nothing is beyond our reach."

Read more