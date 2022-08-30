 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA chief reflects on Monday’s scrubbed rocket launch

Trevor Mogg
By

NASA chief Bill Nelson has been speaking about the space agency’s decision to call off the maiden launch of its next-generation rocket on Monday after engineers spotted an issue with one of its engines just 40 minutes before it was set to lift off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

“We don’t launch until it’s right,” Nelson said in an interview that he gave shortly after the uncrewed rocket flight was shelved on Monday morning.

Nelson, who flew to orbit aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia in 1986, said: “There are certain guidelines, and I think it’s just illustrative that this is a very complicated machine, a very complicated system, and all those things have to work.”

He added: “You don’t want to light the candle until it’s ready to go.”

Few would argue with that, but precisely when the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket will get to take its first flight isn’t currently clear. The next launch window opens on Friday, September 3, but NASA engineers first have to resolve the engine issue that forced the team to call off Monday’s launch. A decision is likely to be announced at a media teleconference being held by NASA at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 30.

Nelson noted that his own Space Shuttle flight 36 years ago was scrubbed four times before it finally blasted skyward.

“The fifth try was a flawless mission,” the NASA boss said. “We know that if we had launched on any one of those scrubs, it would not have been a good day.”

Nelson continued: “It’s just part of the space business and it’s part of particularly a test flight. We are stressing and testing this rocket and spacecraft in a way that you would never do with a human crew on board, that’s the purpose of a test flight.”

Acknowledging the stellar efforts of the mission’s launch team, Nelson said: “I want them to know that they’re doing the perfect job that they always do. They’re taking the opportunity, while that vehicle is still fueled up, to work this problem, and they’re going to work it, they’ll get to the bottom of it, they’ll get it fixed and then we’ll fly.”

When the most powerful rocket that NASA has ever built does get off the ground, it will propel the Orion spacecraft toward the moon in a key test flight that will eventually lead to a crewed landing on the lunar surface, possibly in just a few years from now. After that, NASA wants to build a moon base for long-duration stays, and use what it learns from the lunar missions to send the first astronauts to Mars, possibly in the 2030s.

Editors' Recommendations

Countdown for the first launch of NASA’s brand new rocket begins

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop a mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, after being rolled out to the launch pad at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s Artemis I mission is the first integrated test of the agency’s deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, SLS rocket, and supporting ground systems. Launch of the uncrewed flight test is targeted for no earlier than Aug. 29.

Monday’s rocket launch to moon needs good weather — here’s how it’s looking

NASA's SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center.

Lousy weather could delay launch of NASA’s mega moon rocket

NASA's SLS rocket on its way to the launchpad.

NASA video reveals all about upcoming Artemis I moon mission

nasa sls progress update block 1b in flight tw adj 1

Looking back on some of the universe’s oldest galaxies with James Webb

This image is part of a larger mosaic taken with the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) on the James Webb Space Telescope. It’s from a patch of sky near the handle of the Big Dipper. This is one of the first images obtained by the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Survey (CEERS) collaboration.

Thousands of stars sparkle in this week’s Hubble image

This star-studded image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the heart of the globular cluster NGC 6638 in the constellation Sagittarius. The star-strewn observation highlights the density of stars at the heart of globular clusters, which are stable, tightly bound clusters of tens of thousands to millions of stars. To capture the data in this image, Hubble used two of its cutting-edge astronomical instruments: Wide Field Camera 3 and the Advanced Camera for Surveys.

Check out this supercomputer’s stunning image of a supernova remnant

An image of a supernova remnant created by Setonix, Australia's newest supercomputer.

Watch NASA’s trailer for new show on highly anticipated lunar mission

NASA's SLS rocket on its way to the launchpad.

Watch SpaceX test fire its next-gen Super Heavy rocket

watch spacex test fire its next gen super heavy rocket

Making oxygen in space more efficiently using magnets

The International Space Station captured from the Crew Dragon.

How to watch the Perseids Meteor Shower this weekend

A shower of Perseid meteors lights up the sky in 2009 in this NASA time-lapse image.

Betelgeuse blew its top, leaving an interior jiggling like jelly

Illustration of changes in the brightness of the red supergiant star Betelgeuse.

Two galaxies collide in epic image from Gemini North telescope

This image from the Gemini North telescope in Hawai‘i reveals a pair of interacting spiral galaxies — NGC 4568 (bottom) and NGC 4567 (top) — as they begin to clash and merge. The galaxies will eventually form a single elliptical galaxy in around 500 million years.