 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Listen to the festive sounds of space with new NASA sonification

Georgina Torbet
By

NASA has released a new festive sonification, this one showing the enormous star RS Puppis. Based on an image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope, this sonification gives an auditory way to experience the image of the giant star.

Sonification of RS Puppis

In the sonification, the sounds start at the outer edges and move toward the center, with points of light near the top of the image assigned to higher pitch notes and points near the bottom assigned to lower pitch notes. The effect is of bells, with brighter lights transposed to louder sounds.

RS Puppis is an example of a type of star called a Cepheid variable, which was important in the development of astronomy. These stars pulse in brightness, with RS Puppis brightening over a six-week cycle. Crucially, as pioneering astronomer Henrietta Swan Leavitt discovered in 1908, these types of stars’ luminosity is related to the period of their pulsation.

Related

That means that by observing how long a pulse of a Cepheid variable star takes, astronomers can predict how luminous it is. They can then compare that luminosity to its observed brightness and use this information to accurately determine how far away it is. That meant that discovering the properties of these stars allowed astronomers to accurately measure distances to other galaxies for the first time.

This festive NASA Hubble Space Telescope image resembles a holiday wreath made of sparkling lights. The bright southern hemisphere star RS Puppis, at the center of the image, is swaddled in a gossamer cocoon of reflective dust illuminated by the glittering star. The super star is ten times more massive than our Sun and 200 times larger.
This festive NASA Hubble Space Telescope image resembles a holiday wreath made of sparkling lights. The bright southern hemisphere star RS Puppis, at the center of the image, is swaddled in a gossamer cocoon of reflective dust illuminated by the glittering star. The super star is ten times more massive than our Sun and 200 times larger. NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)-Hubble/Europe Collaboration; Acknowledgment: H. Bond (STScI and Pennsylvania State University)

The Hubble Space Telescope took the image of RS Puppis that the sonification is based on in 2013. In addition to looking at the pulsation of the star, astronomers were also interested in observing the way that light reflects across the dust surrounding the star, called a light echo.

“By observing the fluctuation of light in RS Puppis itself, as well as recording the faint reflections of light pulses moving across the nebula, astronomers are able to measure these light echoes and pin down a very accurate distance,” Hubble scientists wrote at the time. “The distance to RS Puppis has been narrowed down to 6,500 light-years (with a margin of error of only one percent).”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Final messages from NASA’s Mars lander will bring a tear to your eye
A view from NASA's InSight lander showing its wind and thermal shield covering some of its science instruments.
See a close-up of the stunning Lagoon Nebula in new Hubble image
A portion of the open cluster NGC 6530 appears as a roiling wall of smoke studded with stars in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. NGC 6530 is a collection of several thousand stars lying around 4,350 light-years from Earth in the constellation Sagittarius.
James Webb survey image shows a field of shining galaxies
A swath of sky measuring 2% of the area covered by the full moon was imaged with Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) in eight filters, and with Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) and Wide-Field Camera 3 (WFC3) in three filters that together span the 0.25 to 5 micron wavelength range. This image represents a portion of the full PEARLS field, which will be about four times larger.
NASA’s Juno spacecraft to investigate Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io
NASA’s Juno mission captured this infrared view of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io on July 5, 2022, when the spacecraft was about 50,000 miles (80,000 kilometers) away. This infrared image was derived from data collected by the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) instrument aboard Juno. In this image, the brighter the color the higher the temperature recorded by JIRAM.
James Webb uses spectroscopy to identify earliest galaxies to date
This image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope highlights the region of study by the JWST Advanced Deep Extragalactic Survey (JADES). This area is in and around the Hubble Space Telescope’s Ultra Deep Field. Scientists used Webb’s NIRCam instrument to observe the field in nine different infrared wavelength ranges. From these images, the team searched for faint galaxies that are visible in the infrared but whose spectra abruptly cut off at a critical wavelength. They conducted additional observations (not shown here) with Webb’s NIRSpec instrument to measure each galaxy’s redshift and reveal the properties of the gas and stars in these galaxies. In this image blue represents light at 1.15 microns (115W), green is 2.0 microns (200W), and red is 4.44 microns (444W)
How to watch SpaceX launch a private lunar lander tonight
kplo launch korea moon screenshot 2022 08 06 132442
Hubble reveals glow of ‘ghostly’ light around our solar system
This artist's illustration shows the location and size of a hypothetical cloud of dust surrounding our solar system. Astronomers searched through 200,000 images and made tens of thousands of measurements from Hubble Space Telescope to discover a residual background glow in the sky.
How to watch NASA’s Orion spacecraft splash down today
An artist's depiction of the Orion spacecraft flying close to the moon.
NASA’s Orion spacecraft splashes down after journey around moon
At 12:40 p.m. EST, Dec. 11, 2022, NASA’s Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I mission splashed down in the Pacific Ocean after a 25.5 day mission to the Moon. Orion will be recovered by NASA’s Landing and Recovery team, U.S. Navy and Department of Defense partners aboard the USS Portland ship.
Colliding neutron stars create ‘paradigm-shifting’ colossal flash
This artist's impression shows a kilonova produced by two colliding neutron stars. While studying the aftermath of a long gamma-ray burst (GRB), two independent teams of astronomers using a host of telescopes in space and on Earth, including the Gemini North telescope on Hawai‘i and the Gemini South telescope in Chile, have uncovered the unexpected hallmarks of a kilonova, the colossal explosion triggered by colliding neutron stars.
How the ‘hell planet’ covered in lava oceans got so close to its star
An artist’s impression of the planet Janssen (orange circle), which orbits its star so closely that its entire surface is a lava ocean that reaches temperatures of around 2,000 degrees Celsius.
Our galactic companion, the Small Magellanic Cloud, sparkles in Hubble image
This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope captures a small portion of the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC). The SMC is a dwarf galaxy and one of the Milky Way’s nearest neighbors, lying only about 200,000 light-years from Earth. It makes a pair with the Large Magellanic Cloud, and both objects are best seen from the Southern Hemisphere, but are visible from some northern latitudes as well.
NASA shares new footage in Artemis I mission highlights reel
nasa new footage artemis i mission highlights reel orion homecoming