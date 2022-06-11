 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA to wade into the issue of UFOs with new study

Georgina Torbet
By

One of the most contentious issues among space enthusiasts is the idea of UFOs. While many scientists agree that the odds are good that there could be life elsewhere in the universe, and organizations like SETI have been searching for evidence of this for decades, the idea of aliens visiting Earth isn’t one that astronomers take seriously. All the same, the concept of mysterious alien spacecraft in the sky is one that persists among the public.

Now, NASA is stepping in to take what it describes as a “scientific perspective” on the issue of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs). Because while the agency makes it abundantly clear that, “There is no evidence UAPs are extraterrestrial in origin,” there are certainly plenty of objects which are spotted in the atmosphere which aren’t easy to identify, from weather balloons to aircraft to light phenomena. The U.S. military has been studying this issue recently and NASA says it wants to join the study for similar reasons, to protect aircraft in particular.

NASA is funding an independent study into UAPs which will be headed by an astrophysicist, David Spergel. The idea is to look at the limited data which does exist on UAPs and to consider how it would be best to collect data on similar phenomena in the future.

The idea is bound to be a contentious one, from scientists who will scoff at the idea of spending time and money on fringey pseudoscience to UFO true believers who are unlikely to trust anything NASA says anyway.

But the associate administrator for science at NASA, Thomas Zurbuchen, pushed back on the view that this was not a topic worthy of investigation: “In a traditional type of science environment, talking about some of these issues may be considered kind of selling out or talking about things that are not actual science,” he said in a teleconference. “I just really vehemently oppose that. I really believe that the quality of science is not only measured by the outputs that come behind it but also the questions we’re willing to tackle with science.”

The study is expected to take around nine months including consultations with scientists and experts in the fields of aeronautics and data analytics. After this, the report will be shared publicly.

Editors' Recommendations

Glitch Busters: Stuck on You feels like a long-lost Nintendo 64 co-op game

Four characters stand together in Glitch Busters: Stuck on You.

UFC 275 Live Stream: How to watch Teixeira vs. Prochazka tonight

watch ufc 275 live stream online teixeira vs prochazka

Hubble spots isolated black hole drifting alone through our galaxy

This is an artist’s impression of a black hole drifting through our Milky Way galaxy. The black hole is the crushed remnant of a massive star that exploded as a supernova. The surviving core is several times the mass of our Sun. The black hole traps light because of its intense gravitational field. The black hole distorts the space around it, which warps images of background stars lined up almost directly behind it. This gravitational "lensing" effect offers the only telltale evidence for the existence of lone black holes wandering our galaxy, of which there may be a population of 100 million. The Hubble Space Telescope goes hunting for these black holes by looking for distortion in starlight as the black holes drift in front of background stars.

The best motherboards for 2022

PC build-out guide

Satire, subversion, and Sonic the Hedgehog: What a hit YouTube series reveals about web culture

Sonic gets ready to battle in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Fairfax creators on season 2, L.A. streetwear, and Guy Fieri

Dale, Derica, Benny, and Truman riding scooters in a scene from Fairfax.

Perseverance rover picks up a rock friend on Mars

A rock in the front left wheel of Perseverance on Sol 343, image was acquired on Feb. 6, 2022 (Sol 343).

Best dash cam deals for June 2022: Vantrue, Garmin, Anker, and more

Rexing V1 dash cam

The painstaking process of fixing NASA’s Lucy solar array issues

This illustration shows the Lucy spacecraft passing one of the Trojan Asteroids near Jupiter.

Soul Hackers 2 splits the difference between Persona 5 and Shin Megami Tensei V

Ringo, Arrow, and other party members stare at something in the distance in Soul Hackers 2.

9 Steam Deck tricks and tips you need to know about

Desktop mode on the Steam Deck.

The Spotify app is a mess, and audiobooks will only make it worse

The Spotify app on an iPhone, showing the Home page.

LG’s first OLED gaming monitor matches its smart TVs in price

The 48-inch UltraGear 48GQ900 is LG's first OLED gaming monitor.