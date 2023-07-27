 Skip to main content
NASA’s Mars rover marvels at ‘big chunky weirdo’

Trevor Mogg
By

NASA’s Perseverance rover has been busy exploring Mars since landing there in spectacular fashion in February 2021.

The car-sized vehicle is equipped with a bunch of science tools and cameras to help it in its quest to find evidence of ancient microbial life on the distant planet. It’s also gathering together samples of martian rock and soil for return to Earth in the ambitious Mars Sample Return mission. Additionally, the current mission offers an opportunity to test robotic technology that could be further developed for the first crewed mission to Mars.

Perseverance’s X (formerly Twitter) account is a hive of activity, with regular first-person reports keeping the rover’s 3 million fans up to date with its Mars-based activities.

Related

Its latest tweet, shared this week, features an image of an unusually large martian boulder that Perseverance describes as a “big chunky weirdo.”

“I spotted this boulder from a distance and have come in for a closer look,” the rover said. “It’s harder than most, with an odd shape and makeup.” We’re still waiting for an update.

Look at this big chunky weirdo. 🪨 I love it.

I spotted this boulder from a distance and have come in for a closer look. It’s harder than most, with an odd shape and makeup. #SamplingMars could be a challenge here, but I’m up for it! pic.twitter.com/WpNDoGjS91

&mdash; NASA&#39;s Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) July 25, 2023

In response to a follower’s inquiry, Perseverance confirmed that it is currently positioned atop the delta/fan formation at Jezero Crater, a dried-up lake that scientists believe offers a good chance of holding evidence of ancient life if any is to be found.

Perseverance said the rocks in the photo “look like they were brought in by an ancient river” that once flowed into the lake.

“Rock nerds rejoice!,” the rover said in another tweet. “From big boulders to tiny pebbles, the ancient riverbed I’m exploring right now has it all. Washed in from upstream, these fragments can help my team uncover the river’s past and its potential for supporting ancient life.”

Rock nerds rejoice! From big boulders to tiny pebbles, the ancient riverbed I’m exploring right now has it all. Washed in from upstream, these fragments can help my team uncover the river’s past and its potential for supporting ancient life. Read more: https://t.co/s0hgK7rOKp pic.twitter.com/FDnzZz4eF3

&mdash; NASA&#39;s Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) July 19, 2023

It’s certainly an exciting time for the Perseverance team working at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, which is also overseeing achievements by Ingenuity, a drone-like machine that in 2021 became the first aircraft to achieve powered, controlled flight on another planet.

