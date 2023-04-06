 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA’s new interactive mosaic shows Mars in amazing detail

Trevor Mogg
By

NASA has launched a new interactive tool that shows Mars in extraordinary detail and lets you travel between points of interest at the click of a mouse.

The extraordinary Global CTX Mosaic of Mars comprises 110,000 images captured by the Context Camera — or CTX — aboard NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO).

Related Videos

In a post on its website, NASA describes the mosaic as “the highest-resolution global image of the red planet ever created.” To push the point home, it adds: “If it were printed out, this 5.7-trillion-pixel (or 5.7 terapixel) mosaic would be large enough to cover the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.”

It took Caltech’s Bruce Murray Laboratory for Planetary Visualization six years and tens of thousands of hours to develop.

When you visit the mosaic, you’ll be presented with a viewpoint that’s some way above the Martian surface.

At the bottom of the display, you’ll find a bunch of suggestions for places to visit. Start by selecting Jezero Crater, the ancient dried lake bed where NASA’s Perseverance rover has been searching for evidence of ancient microbial life for the last couple of years, and the site of the Ingenuity helicopter’s numerous flights.

Once you’ve had a good look around by using the buttons or mouse to zoom in and out, you can get an excellent idea of the enormous distance between Perseverance and NASA’s other operational rover, Curiosity, by selecting the button for the older vehicle. As you do so, the view will gently elevate and smoothly sweep across the terrain in a similar way to how Google Earth moves between locations.

If you discover something of interest by yourself and want to come back to it later, simply bookmark the location using one of the buttons on the left side of the display.

Jay Dickson, the image processing scientist who led the project and manages the Murray Lab, said of the mosaic: “I wanted something that would be accessible to everyone. Schoolchildren can use this now. My mother, who just turned 78, can use this now. The goal is to lower the barriers for people who are interested in exploring Mars.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mars helicopter keeps on flying as it approaches second anniversary
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter.

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter has been on Mars for almost two years and the high-tech contraption is still in good enough shape to get airborne.

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the NASA unit overseeing the latest Mars mission that also includes the Perseverance rover, tweeted a GIF (below) showing the view from Ingenuity as it buzzed above the martian surface on Wednesday, January 11.

Read more
NASA’s Mars rover makes ‘one small drop for humankind’
The first Mars rock sample left at a collection site by NASA's Perseverance rover.

NASA has taken a significant step forward in getting Mars samples back to Earth after its Perseverance rover deposited its first rock-filled tube on the martian surface for possible collection by a later mission.

Perseverance, which has been gathering samples from Mars since arriving there in February 2021, deposited the sample on Wednesday, December 21.

Read more
NASA declares Mars InSight lander mission officially over
This illustration shows NASA's InSight spacecraft with its instruments deployed on the Martian surface.

Just over four years after reaching Mars, NASA has officially announced the end of its InSight lander mission.

The declaration came on Wednesday, December 21, after NASA failed to make contact with the lander across two consecutive attempts, leading the mission team at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) to conclude that InSight’s solar-powered batteries had run out of energy, a state referred to as “dead bus.”

Read more