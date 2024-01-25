 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA’s Mars copter flew high, fast, far, and long. Here are the key stats

Trevor Mogg
By
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter.
An artist’s impression of the Ingenuity helicopter in flight over Mars. NASA/JPL-Caltech / NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA’s Mars helicopter, Ingenuity, is grounded for good. But it achieved a lot during its almost three-year adventure on the red planet.

It was only sent as a technology demonstration to see how well it performed in Mars’ super-thin atmosphere. Five flights were planned over 30 days, but Ingenuity ended up taking to the martian skies an impressive 72 times and becoming the first aircraft to perform powered, controlled flight on another planet.

Recommended Videos

Sure, there were a few issues along the way, but they were all fixed by the mission team’s crack engineers based at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

Related

But a damaged propellor sustained during the helicopter’s most recent flight earlier this month is something than can’t be resolved with a software update, so Ingenuity’s flying days are well and truly over.

The 4-pound, 19-inch-tall aircraft performed so well that it ended up assisting NASA’s Perseverance rover in its ongoing quest to uncover evidence of ancient microbial life on the red planet. It did this by using its onboard camera to provide aerial imagery that was used to locate areas of interest, and also to find safe and efficient routes for the rover as it moved from site to site.

The team also pushed Ingenuity to the limit to see just what it was capable of achieving in the martian skies.

Here are the key stats obtained from Ingenuity’s official flight log:

Total number of flights: 72

First flight: April 19, 2021 (hover only)

Final flight: January 18, 2024

Total time in the sky: 128.8 minutes

Total distance flown: 11 miles

Fastest speed: 10 meters per second on flights 62, 68, and 69

Furthest flight: 705 meters on flight 69

Highest flight: 24 meters (hover only) on flight 61

Longest time in the air: 169.5 seconds on flight 12

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
NASA’s Mars helicopter has just flown faster than ever before
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter.

Just a week after setting a new altitude record on Mars, NASA’s impressive Ingenuity helicopter has flown faster than ever before, reaching a speed of 17.9 mph (8 meters per second) during its 60th flight. Its previous record was 15 mph (6.5 m/s) in a flight earlier this year.

Ingenuity also covered 1,116 feet (340 meters) in 133 seconds at an altitude of 53 feet (16 meters) during its speediest flight across the Martian surface.

Read more
NASA’s Mars rover uses its self-driving smarts to navigate toughest route
A composite image showing Perseverance’s path through a dense section of boulders.

A composite image, annotated at JPL using visualization software, showing Perseverance’s path through a dense section of boulders. The pale blue line indicates the course of the center of the front wheel hubs, while darker blue lines show the paths of the rover’s six wheels. NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA’s Mars rover, Perseverance, has used its self-driving smarts to successfully navigate its most challenging route since arriving on the planet two-and-a-half years ago. Even better, its advanced technology meant it took just a third of the time that it would’ve taken other NASA Mars rovers.

Read more
NASA’s amazing Mars helicopter just set a new flight record
The shadow of the Ingenuity helicopter during a flight on Mars.

NASA’s Mars helicopter, Ingenuity, has set a new flight record on the red planet.

On its 59th flight just a few days ago, the drone-like machine reached an altitude of 20 meters, beating its previous record, set in December last year, by 6 meters.

Read more