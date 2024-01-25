 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA video celebrates Mars helicopter following its final flight

Trevor Mogg
By
Legacy of NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter

NASA’s record-setting Mars helicopter, Ingenuity, has taken its final flight, the space agency confirmed on Thursday.

Recommended Videos

It’s permanent grounding was caused by damage to one of its rotors sustained during its most recent flight on January 18, NASA said.

Related

Ingenuity arrived on Mars attached to Perseverance in 2021, touching down in a spectacular landing that was captured in incredibly clear video. A couple of months later, with a short hover test, the helicopter flew straight into the record books by becoming the first aircraft to achieve powered, controlled flight on a planet other than Earth.

It was no mean feat. Mars’ super-thin atmosphere makes it considerably harder for such aircraft to gain lift, and so much thought had to go into the design of the 4-pound, 19-inch-tall helicopter. And there was also the small matter of creating the technology to allow Ingenuity to fly between specified locations pretty much autonomously.

But the team nailed it, creating a design that sent Ingenuity on a wild adventure lasting 72 flights, way more than the originally planned five.

Its unexpected longevity enabled it to start assisting the Perseverance rover. It did this by using its onboard camera to find safe routes for the rover, and also by identifying areas of interest for Perseverance to explore as it searches for evidence of ancient microbial life on the planet.

Sadly, however, an apparently rough landing a few days ago caused irreparable damage to one of the helicopter’s rotors, preventing it from getting airborne again.

Soon after delivering the news of Ingenuity’s demise, NASA shared a short video (top) telling the story of the impressive helicopter while also highlighting its legacy.

One of the members of the Ingenuity mission team commented in the video: “It’s been a remarkable journey and I think a highlight of all of our lives to have been a part of it,” while another said, “Of course, there’s a little sadness that, ‘Oh no, it’s over.’ It’s kind of the end of an era, but it’s also the beginning of an era.”

Indeed, Ingenuity has already inspired NASA engineers to get to work on a more advanced version of the aircraft for future Mars missions. Ingenuity may not be the best helicopter to ever fly on Mars, but that will only be because of its own extraordinary achievement.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
NASA video highlights first commercial delivery service to the moon
How a paved road and landing pad might look on the moon.

NASA Sparks Commercial Delivery Service to the Moon

NASA has shared a short video highlighting its plan to launch the first-ever commercial delivery service to the moon.

Read more
NASA’s Mars helicopter is about to attempt a colossal flight
NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter acquired this image using its navigation camera. This camera is mounted in the helicopter's fuselage and pointed directly downward to track the ground during flight. This image was acquired on Oct. 24, 2021 (Sol 241 of the Perseverance rover mission) at the local mean solar time of 12:34:15.

NASA’s Mars helicopter is attempting its longest-ever flight this weekend. In fact, if you’re reading this on Sunday, the Ingenuity aircraft could be zipping across the martian surface at this very same moment.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory will confirm the success of the flight just as soon as all of the data has come in.

Read more
NASA’s Mars helicopter still working fine after month-long break
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter.

NASA’s Mars helicopter, Ingenuity, has taken to the skies again following a month-long break in communications with Earth.

The drone-like flying machine flew for 393 meters and stayed in the air for more than two minutes. Showing no signs of trouble following its extended period on the ground, the helicopter also reached an altitude of 39 feet (11.9 meters) and hit a top speed of 11.9 mph (5,4 meters per second).

Read more