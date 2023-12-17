 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Sun emits most powerful solar flare observed in six years

Georgina Torbet
By

The sun just let out a powerful solar flare — the most powerful since 2017, and among the most powerful recorded to date. It even affected communications on Earth, due to the effects of space weather resulting from the flare.

The event occurred at 12:02 p.m. ET on December 14, and was observed by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), a space-based mission launched in 2010 that orbits the Earth to study the sun. SDO captured not only a still image of the flare, seen as a white feature on the right-hand side of this image of the sun, but also video footage of the flare developing.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a solar flare – as seen in the bright flash in the upper right – on Dec. 14. The image shows a subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares, and which is colorized in teal.
NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a solar flare – seen as the bright flash in the upper-right – on Dec. 14. The image shows a subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares, and which is colorized in teal. NASA/SDO

The image was taken using SDO’s Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA) instrument, which observes the full face of the sun. It is colored teal to show a particular portion of the extreme ultraviolet part of the spectrum.

Recommended Videos

“This is likely one of the largest solar radio events ever recorded,” the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said in a statement. “Radio communication interference with aircraft were reported by multiple [National Weather Service] Center Weather Service Units (CWSU) co-located at [Federal Aviation Administration] facilities. These impacts were felt from one end of the nation to the other. Additionally, SWPC is analyzing a possible Earth-directed Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) associated with this flare.”

Related

This flare was categorized as an X2.8 flare. The X indicates the class of flare, with X being the strongest and other less powerful classes being A, B, C, and M. The 2.8 number indicates the power of the flare within that class. While any X class flare is considered powerful by definition, previous flares have been observed at over X20, but these are very rare.

Researchers know that the power and frequency of solar flares varies with the solar cycle, an 11-year cycle of solar activity. We are currently in Solar Cycle 25, which began in 2019, with numbering beginning at the first measurements in 1755.

We will soon be heading into a period called the solar maximum, when the sun’s activity peaks in the cycle in 2024 or 2025, but the sun has already shown itself to be unusually active in this cycle.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
Horrifying up-close images of a sunspot captured by the Inouye Solar Telescope
This image reveals the fine structures of a sunspot in the photosphere. Within the dark, central area of the sunspot’s umbra, small-scale bright dots, known as umbral dots, are seen. The elongated structures surrounding the umbra are visible as bright-headed strands known as penumbral filaments. Umbra: Dark, central region of a sunspot where the magnetic field is strongest. Penumbra: The brighter, surrounding region of a sunspot’s umbra characterized by bright filamentary structures.

A stunning new set of images from the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope shows the surface of the sun in incredible detail -- including frankly disturbing images of sunspots seen up close. The images have been collected over the telescope's first year of operations and have been shared as a preview of the data that can be expected from this tool.

Located in Maui, Hawai'i, the Inouye Solar Telescope is specifically designed to be able to look at the surface of the sun to learn about its magnetic fields, which are important for understanding the space weather which is caused by solar eruptions. The newly released images show calmer, quieter areas of the sun's surface and the deep black of sunspots, which are temporary dark regions that periodically appear on the surface, or photosphere.

Read more
SpaceX scrubs launch of world’s most powerful rocket due to valve issue
SpaceX's Starship rocket on the pad in Boca Chica, Texas.

The planned first test flight of the SpaceX Starship and Super Heavy rocket has been scrubbed. The launch of the world's most powerful rocket had been scheduled for today, Monday April 17, but was called off due to a frozen valve.

The decision was made to halt the countdown around 10 minutes before liftoff, turning the event today into a wet dress rehearsal instead of a test flight. That means the rocket was fueled and ready to launch, but did not actually leave the ground, and the countdown was halted around 40 seconds before liftoff. "A pressurant valve appears to be frozen, so unless it starts operating soon, no launch today," SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter.

Read more
SpaceX aims to launch world’s most powerful rocket on Monday
SpaceX's Super Heavy and Starship.

SpaceX is targeting Monday, April 17, for the maiden launch of the most powerful rocket ever built after receiving clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“After a comprehensive license evaluation process, the FAA determined SpaceX met all safety, environmental, policy, payload, airspace integration, and financial responsibility requirements,” the agency said in a statement on Friday.

Read more