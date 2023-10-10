 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

How to watch the annular solar eclipse this week, in person or online

Georgina Torbet
By

Skywatchers across the U.S. will have the chance this week to see a special event: an annular solar eclipse, also known as a “ring of fire” eclipse. The main date to look out for is Thursday, October 14, when people in various locations across the globe will be able to see the event at different times.

If you’d like to watch the eclipse in person, we’ve got advice on how to do that safely. But if you’re after an easier option or you’re located outside of the viewing regions, there’s also a live stream available that will let you watch the event online. More details are below.

Recommended Videos

What to expect from the Ring of Fire eclipse

NASA

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the sun, temporarily blocking out the sun’s rays and even making the sky dim during the day. Most eclipses are partial, in which the moon blocks out only a portion of the face of the sun, but this one will be total in some places, meaning the moon will cover most of the face of the sun. Due to the differing distance between the Earth and the moon (the moon’s orbit isn’t perfectly circular, and the eclipse will occur when it is further away than average), the moon will cover around 90% of the sun’s disk.

Related

The remaining 10% of the sun’s disk will continue to shine brightly from behind the moon, creating the ring of fire effect. That’s also why it’s important to view the eclipse safely, as the sun is not completely covered up and looking directly at it can still damage your eyes.

The annular solar eclipse will be visible across North America, Central America, and South America, with the very best view visible from a strip across Texas, New Mexico, and Utah and partial views visible from other locations as well. To find out exactly how much of the eclipse you can expect to see and at what time, you can head to NASA’s interactive map. There’s also a useful table of viewing times for locations in the U.S. at Sky & Telescope.

How to watch the Ring of Fire eclipse

If you’re planning to look for the eclipse in person, it’s important to do so safely. You can get special eclipse glasses for this purpose, but note that these are not the same as sunglasses, so you should ensure they are correctly rated for solar viewing. Another safe option is to use a pinhole camera to observe the eclipse indirectly. A pinhole camera can easily be made at home and is a great project for children.

Alternatively, you can watch the event via live stream. NASA’s live stream will show views from telescopes across the U.S. and will include discussions with experts. Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT) and you can watch using the video embedded above.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
Tonight is your chance to observe a rare blue supermoon
Moonrise over the Syr Darya river in Baikonur, Kazakhstan on Nov. 13, 2016.

Just in time for the end of the month, and the ending of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, tonight will see a rare astronomical phenomenon called a blue supermoon. The moon will be looking particularly spectacular tonight, so if you have the chance to head outside this evening, then make sure to look up and admire our planet's largest satellite.

The moon will be at its largest and most prominent tonight, and you don't need any special equipment like telescopes to enjoy the sight. But if you are a keen sky watcher and you do have a telescope or binoculars, then you might want to grab that too as there's a chance you could also catch a great view of Saturn. You can also check out NASA's daily moon guide to learn what sights of the moon you'll be able to see based on what equipment you have and what hemisphere you're in.

Read more
How to watch the XRISM X-ray mission launch on Sunday
xrism launch livestream artist impression of pillars 1

Update: The launch has been rescheduled from Saturday evening to Sunday evening.

This weekend is gearing up to be an exciting one for space nerds, as two big launches will be occurring within days of each other. On Saturday, August 26, four crew members will launch to the International Space Station on board a Crew Dragon launched with a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Crew-7 mission. And on Sunday, August 27, a joint European and Japanese X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) will launch as well.

Read more
How to watch NASA and SpaceX launch Crew-7 to the space station
SpaceX's Crew-7 astronauts.

NASA Live: Official Stream of NASA TV

NASA and SpaceX are making final preparations for the Crew-7 flight to the International Space Station (ISS).

Read more