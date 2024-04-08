 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

When is the NEXT total solar eclipse?

Trevor Mogg
By
A total solar eclipse.
NASA

The highly anticipated total solar eclipse on April 8 has been and gone. The fleeting moment when the moon came between the sun and Earth, causing a giant shadow to sweep across a part of the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, sent millions of people into a frenzy of excitement on Monday afternoon.

Some of those folks will already be wondering about the date of the next solar eclipse as they consider traveling to the ends of the Earth to witness this spectacular celestial phenomenon again. And plenty of people in countries around the world who were unable to make it to North America to witness Monday’s total solar eclipse will be keen to know the next one is, in the hope that it might be easier to get to.

So, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

The next total solar eclipse will take place on August 12, 2026, with the path of totality sweeping across eastern Greenland, the west coast of Iceland, Spain, a little bit of Portugal, and Russia.

Related

There’ll be another total solar eclipse a year later, on August 2, 2027, when the path of totality falls across southern Spain, Gibraltar, and north Africa.

This decade will also see a total solar eclipse on July 22, 2028, in Australia, while in the 2030s there will be eight opportunities to witness a total solar eclipse in various parts of the world.

However, the next one to occur in the U.S. won’t be until 2044, when the path of totality will touch several states in the north of the country, as well as Canada.

In the years ahead, there will also be partial solar eclipses where the moon covers only part of the sun’s disk, and annular eclipses when the moon is too far from Earth to completely block out the sun’s light. Check the Time and Date website for detailed information on times and locations.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
How to photograph April’s solar eclipse, according to Nikon
A total solar eclipse.

Solar Eclipse Photography Tips from Nikon | Best Camera Settings | 2024 Solar Eclipse Guide

Excitement is building for next month’s total solar eclipse that will see the moon’s shadow fall across a large part of the U.S., from Maine in the northeast all the way to Texas in the south.

Read more
Help NASA in its quest to learn more about our sun
Scientists have used the ESA/NASA Solar Orbiter’s Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) in a new mode of operation to record part of the Sun’s atmosphere that has been almost impossible to image until now. By covering the Sun’s bright disc with an ‘occulter’ inside the instrument, EUI can detect the million-times fainter ultraviolet light coming from the surrounding corona.

SunSketcher Solar Eclipse Project Tutorial

NASA is calling on citizen astronomers in the U.S. to help it learn more about our sun.

Read more
Asimov’s vision of harvesting solar power from space could become a reality
Simplified diagram of space solar power concept..

It's an idea straight out of science fiction: A space station orbits around Earth, harvesting energy from the sun and beaming it down to our planet. Isaac Asimov popularized the concept in his 1941 story Reason, and futurists have been dreaming about it ever since.

But this notion is more than just an idle fantasy -- it's a highly practical concept being pursued by space agencies across the world, and it's almost within reach of current technologies. It could even be the solution to the energy crisis here on Earth.

Read more