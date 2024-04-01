 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

The solar eclipse isn’t the only thing to enjoy in the skies in April

Trevor Mogg
By
What's Up: April 2024 Skywatching Tips from NASA

NASA has just released its monthly update highlighting what to look out for in the skies over the next month.

Recommended Videos

While everyone is understandably fixed on the fast-approaching total solar eclipse (more on that later), there are also a number of other happenings to look out for.

Related

First up, Jupiter. The fifth planet from the sun and the largest planet in our solar system can be viewed — with the naked eye — throughout this month, with its bright appearance making it easy to spot in the western sky following sunset.

If you’re up early between April 8 and April 12, take a moment to seek out Mars and Saturn as they rise together in the hour or so before sunrise. You’ll see them appear at their closest together on April 10 and 11, “about half a degree apart, or the width of the full moon,” NASA says on its website.

There’s also a sight to savor on April 10 when the slim lunar crescent (only 7% illuminated) will hang above the brightly lit Jupiter in the west after sunset.

The same evening also offers a great chance to see comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, which has been getting brighter and is observable with binoculars or a small telescope — especially if you can get to a spot away from bright city lights. “The comet will be just beneath the moon, and just right of Jupiter, but you’ll have to be quick, as it drops below 10 degrees elevation an hour after sunset and then sets an hour later,” NASA says, adding that you’ll want “a clear view toward the horizon, and be looking for it as twilight ends.”

But this month’s main event is the total solar eclipse, with the moon’s shadow set to sweep across the U.S. in a 115-mile-wide path from Maine to Texas on April 8.

The path of totality of the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.
The black band shows the eclipse’s path of totality, where the light will dim the most as the moon moves between the sun and Earth. NASA

“Outside the path of totality, the rest of the continental U.S. will experience a partial eclipse,” NASA says. “The amount of the sun covered by the moon at maximum eclipse depends on your distance from the path of totality.”

Digital Trends has more information on how to witness this breathtaking celestial event whether in person or online, and be sure to protect your eyes if your’e doing the former.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
How to watch a rare hybrid solar eclipse
A Total Solar Eclipse Over Hopkinsville, Kentucky in 2017

Update: The eclipse is over. Below you can watch a recording of NASA's real-time stream that covered this rare event.

NASA Science Live: Watch a Total Solar Eclipse in Australia

Read more
NASA map shows where you can see a solar eclipse across the U.S.
Using observations from different NASA missions, this map shows where the Moon’s shadow will cross the U.S. during the 2023 annular solar eclipse and 2024 total solar eclipse. The map was developed by NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio (SVS) in collaboration with the NASA Heliophysics Activation Team (NASA HEAT), part of NASA’s Science Activation portfolio.

Some of the most fascinating astronomical events to see from Earth are solar eclipses, when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun and blocks out some or all of the sun's light. The resulting darkness during daytime is fascinating and can lead to some stunning views -- though, for safety reasons, you should never look directly at the sun and should use a tool like a pinhole camera to observe eclipses instead.

However, these eclipses happen on a rather complex schedule related to the orbit of the moon, so exactly when and where to see an eclipse can be hard to track. To help with this, NASA has created a map of the U.S. showing when and where you can see a solar eclipse in 2023 and 2024.

Read more
How to watch this week’s solar eclipse in person or online
Partial eclipse of the Sun, 20 July 1982. Captured from Harefield in the UK.

This Tuesday, October 25, a partial solar eclipse will be visible in some parts of the world as the moon passes between the Earth and the sun. Around a quarter of the sun's face will be obscured behind the shadow of the moon in what will be the final eclipse of 2022.

Partial eclipse of the Sun, 20 July 1982. Captured from Harefield in the UK. Robin Scagell/Galaxy

Read more