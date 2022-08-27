 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

How to watch SpaceX’s nighttime Starlink launch tonight

Georgina Torbet
By

Tonight SpaceX will launch another batch of Starlink satellites in a nighttime launch using one of its Falcon 9 rockets from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. With liftoff scheduled for 10:22 p.m. ET (7:22 p.m. PT) on Saturday, August 27, you can watch the launch at home by following the guide below.

Starlink Mission

What to expect from the launch

SpaceX has performed so many Starlink launches in the last few years that they have become very experienced in the launch process. You can expect to see a closely choreographed launch sequence, with the deployment of the 54 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

One exciting feature of the launch is that it will be at night, with some spectacular views of the rocket lifting off into the darkness expected. There’s also the excitement of the rocket’s first stage, or booster, which will return to Earth to land on a droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. The droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas will be on hand to catch the booster for reuse in future missions.

As is typical with SpaceX launches now, parts of the rocket have been used previously. The first stage booster which is flying tonight has previously been used on the CRS-24 mission, which was a resupply mission to the International Space Station which launched in December 2021.

How to watch the launch

To watch the launch as it happens, you can tune into the SpaceX livestream. This will show key events in the launch process like final preparations, liftoff, the separation of the first stage, then the separation of the fairing, and eventual deployment of the payload. The stream will also show the landing of the booster, with the flip maneuver once it is separated, the entry burn, and then the vertical landing on the droneship.

Coverage of the launch will begin around 5 minutes before liftoff, so around 10:15 p.m. ET (7:15 p.m. PT). You can watch either by heading to SpaceX’s YouTube page or by using the video embedded at the top of this page.

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch the rollout ahead of NASA’s biggest launch of the year

A full Moon in view on June 14, 2022 behind the Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft atop the mobile launcher at Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The rocket and spacecraft are undergoing final preparations for launch.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts are just about ready for launch

SpaceX's Crew-5 astronauts.

Six tiny satellites will form a huge virtual telescope to study space weather

The first of six SunRISE SmallSats is shown here at a Utah State University Space Dynamics Laboratory clean room being worked on by engineers. Pointed toward the camera is the SmallSat’s Sun-facing side, including its fully deployed solar arrays.

Watch SpaceX test fire its next-gen Super Heavy rocket

watch spacex test fire its next gen super heavy rocket

Virgin Galactic keeps its space tourism customers waiting … again

VSS Unity during a test flight to the edge of space.

Light it up like dynamite: South Korea launches first lunar mission

kplo launch korea moon screenshot 2022 08 06 132442

How engineers fixed Lucy spacecraft’s solar array issue as it whizzed through space

At 24 feet (7.3 meters) across each, Lucy’s two solar panels underwent initial deployment tests in January 2021. In this photo, a technician at Lockheed Martin Space in Denver, Colorado, inspects one of Lucy’s arrays during its first deployment. These massive solar arrays will power the Lucy spacecraft throughout its entire 4-billion-mile, 12-year journey through space as it heads out to explore Jupiter’s elusive Trojan asteroids

NASA gets ready for Artemis lunar launch later this month

A view of Moonikin “Campos” secured in a seat inside the Artemis I Orion crew module atop the Space Launch System rocket in High Bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Aug. 3, 2022.

Wish a very happy 10th landing anniversary to Mars rover Curiosity

A poster produced by NASA to celebrate the Curiosity Mars rover’s tenth anniversary on the Red Planet.

See elements as colors in this galaxy where stars are being born

This week, we feature an image of the spiral galaxy NGC 4303, also known as Messier 61, which is one of the largest galactic members of the Virgo Cluster. Being a so-called starburst galaxy, it has an unusually high amount of stars being born, and has been used by astronomers as a laboratory to better understand the fascinating phenomena of star formation.

No one is quite sure how long a day on Earth lasts, it turns out

Earth as seen by NOAA's GOES-18 weather satellite.

India successfully launches new rocket but fails to deploy satellites into stable orbit

ISRO's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle launches for the first time from Sriharikota, India on Sunday, August 7.

Looking back on some of the universe’s oldest galaxies with James Webb

This image is part of a larger mosaic taken with the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) on the James Webb Space Telescope. It’s from a patch of sky near the handle of the Big Dipper. This is one of the first images obtained by the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Survey (CEERS) collaboration.