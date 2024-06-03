7 reasons you should consider cable TV instead of streaming

This content is sponsored. Digital Trends works closely with advertisers to highlight their products and services to our readers. Although this article is informational and not opinionated, it reflects thorough fact-checking by our team to ensure accuracy. Our dedicated partnerships team, not external advertisers, crafts all sponsored content in-house. For more information on our approach to sponsored content, click here .

If you’re in with the modern thing, you probably know that streaming services are better than cable TV. Except, times are changing and you’ll be surprised to know that there are advantages of cable TV and traditional TV services that you may have missed out on if you’ve been on streaming for the past decade or so.

Here is our rundown of the top reasons to switch to cable TV over a streaming service.

More natural discoverability

Have you been stuck in a pattern of seeing the same 8 to 12 recommended shows on the top of your streaming app? That’s bad discoverability in action. It gets worse when you end up watching one Korean show and then half your recommendations are Korean shows. Slowly, the algorithm picks up what you like and makes everything Korean. Your tastes get pruned to what you’ve watched before.

With traditional TV services, you’ll get more natural discoverability. When you tune into a station that you like, you’ll see whatever programming is on, right in the middle of it. That gives you a chance to see something as it is. What it doesn’t do is push programming onto you because an algorithm decided you’ll watch it. This aspect of cable TV is refreshing, worthwhile, and leads to a more well-rounded entertainment regimen.

Break your bingeing habit

One of the great things about streaming services is that you can watch the next episode of a show immediately after ending it. And then the next one. And the next. And the next… and so on. Suddenly, you’ve watched the entirety of The Bear in one sitting.

It can become a problem.

While cable TV and more traditional TV services don’t remove on demand titles — or even Netflix (keep reading for more about that) — the better availability of broadcast television programming will encourage you to take a break. You can watch tonight’s episode of your drama or fantasy epic and then something else will come on. There’s much less temptation to binge a series on the weekend when the next episode doesn’t automatically start after the credits roll.

Lock in your price

If one thing has shown itself lately, it is that streaming services play by their own rules when it comes to pricing. Prices can get jacked up from one month to the next — with ads added on top, should the company like — and you have little recourse but to cancel your service.

Traditional services are paying attention to these inflationary pressures just as much as you are. And they're responding with deals and offers that you can take to keep future price hikes from affecting you personally.

You still get on demand entertainment

Cable TV has had demand entertainment for ages. If you’re a millennial, you probably remember it as a bit “scary” because your parents would warn you to never call the on demand number.

Nowadays, the on demand entertainment is done right on your TV or via the app that comes with the service. You'll also find a ton of that come with your service. So, while the old way of doing things and thinking made getting on demand entertainment a hassle and possibly very expensive, the new way is easy and free.

So, while the old way of doing things and thinking made getting on demand entertainment a hassle and possibly very expensive, the new way is easy and free.

Netflix (still) optional

To add to the previous point, there is another myth that getting cable TV means the exclusion of Netflix or other streaming services. The idea is that cable and Netflix is an either-or situation.

At the end of the day, sometimes we have to accept that we like the best of both worlds.

At the end of the day, sometimes we have to accept that we like the best of both worlds. Modern traditional TV companies, like Dish, will give you the option to bundle your favorite services together with other TV programming for a superior experience.

It makes sports much easier

Have you watched any great sports entertainment on Netflix lately? Unless you count that F1 documentary or Physical 100, we’re guessing your answer is a resounding ‘No’.

One of the big advantages of cable TV is that cable TV services give you access to live broadcasts. And that means real, live sports. In short, cable TV makes watching live sports easy again and keeps you off sketchy restreams.

In short, cable TV makes watching live sports easy again and keeps you off sketchy restreams.

You can watch live TV anywhere

Another misconception you may have about watching TV on a traditional broadcast service is that you can only use that service while you’re at home on your TV. That’s not really the case anymore. Most traditional TV providers know that we live watching from our devices on the go, with all programming, including live TV.

The result is a sort of hybrid service. At home you get cable or satellite broadcasts. Outside of the home, however, you can still use an app to get access to everything.

An excellent example of this type of service is that allows you to watch live broadcasts from wherever. This gives you the ability to carry those live sports and other advantages outlined above with you, on the go. Whether you're at a doctor's office or on vacation, so long as you have Wi-Fi available, you're connected.

This gives you the ability to carry those live sports and other advantages outlined above with you, on the go. Whether you’re at a doctor’s office or on vacation, so long as you have Wi-Fi available, you’re connected.

Give it a try

