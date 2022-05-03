AAPI Heritage Month

Every May, the world pays tribute to the generations of Asian and Pacific Islanders who have provided invaluable contributions to a wide variety of scientific, artistic, and cultural disciplines. Digital Trends shines a spotlight on the community’s impact on the world of technology and entertainment, highlighting individual and collective achievements in the worlds of computing, mobile, gaming, films and television, smart home, and cars. From feature profiles on groundbreaking innovators to interviews with the latest trendsetters, Digital Trend’s celebration informs and illuminates past, present, and future accomplishments of the AAPI community.