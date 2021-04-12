Today’s top athletes aren’t just good. More often than not, they’re statistically and objectively better than athletes of the past. Why? The answer isn’t that humans born today are inherently stronger, faster, or more athletic than earlier generations; it’s that we have better technology today. We have better tools, better equipment, and better data — all of which allow us to train, improve, and push the limits of athletic achievement. This series will delve into how technology is making humanity better, faster, and stronger than ever before. In this particular installment, we’ll focus specifically on the technological secrets of football.