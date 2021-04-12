Features

On the mend: Inside the rapid recovery tech that keeps NFL players game-ready

By Meira Gebel
Turf tech: The surprisingly sophisticated science of the lowest part of the game

Grass is the ideal playing surface for football -- and that's not an accident. The turf that the NFL uses is the culmination of centuries of selective breeding.
February 7, 2021
Smart dummies: How robotic tackling tech is transforming football practice

How the NFL’s on-player RFID tags are quietly revolutionizing football

Hit takers: The cutting-edge engineering making football helmets safer than ever

Better, Stronger, Faster

Today’s top athletes aren’t just good. More often than not, they’re statistically and objectively better than athletes of the past. Why? The answer isn’t that humans born today are inherently stronger, faster, or more athletic than earlier generations; it’s that we have better technology today. We have better tools, better equipment, and better data — all of which allow us to train, improve, and push the limits of athletic achievement. This series will delve into how technology is making humanity better, faster, and stronger than ever before. In this particular installment, we’ll focus specifically on the technological secrets of football.

