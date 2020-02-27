The latest addition to Casio’s growing collection of Bluetooth-connected watches comes with a heart rate sensor and GPS, along with a versatile charging and power system, and is the first to show notifications from your phone on its screen. This makes the GBD-H1000-1A7 the first G-Shock to truly be considered a smartwatch, although Casio also makes the WearOS-powered Pro Trek WSD-F30, and has been dabbling with adding simple activity tracking and other connected features in everything from the Mudmaster to its non-touchscreen Pro Trek models.

Unlike most other G-Shock models, the GBD-H1000 has a MIP LCD screen on the front, rather than the usual analog, digital, or hybrid dials, making it appear very similar to the GPR-B1000 Rangeman. There are further similarities between the two as well. The H1000 is primarily solar-powered, but because the heart rate sensor and notification alerts will need additional energy to function, attaching a USB charger to the back of the case can be used to top the battery up. The Rangeman has wireless charging to power the GPS when the watch’s solar energy is depleted.

Another new feature for G-Shock connected watches is the addition of notifications. The LCD screen will show an alert for new events on your phone, including emails, messages, calls, and calendar notifications. Examples on G-Shock’s global site show the screen will provide detailed information, too, rather than a simple notification message. The watch will have to be connected to your phone for this to operate, which will almost certainly require the watch to be charged up using the USB charger on a regular basis.

While the B1000 Rangeman is for hikers, the H1000 is clearly aimed at runners, and fits into the G-Squad family of fitness watches. The sportier colors matched to the sleeker design back this up. The case back has curved sections to provide greater comfort and ensure the heart rate sensor stays in contact with your arm, while the urethane band shouldn’t get uncomfortably sweaty. The buttons on the case are large and grippy, so they’re easy to press on the move. When connected to your phone, the watch will auto adjust the time, and in the app you can also set alarms, activate timers, and even set world time zones.

GPS and the heart rate sensor are joined by the sensors we expect on most high-end G-Shocks — a compass, air pressure and altitude, a thermometer, and an accelerometer. The watch uses Bluetooth to connect to an app on your phone, where all the data is collated. Using all the sensors, the watch and app can measure speed, distance, and pace, and can also assess fitness level and recovery time after exercise. The app will have a training log to collect data for up to 100 runs, which will also include aerobic and anaerobic training effects, and syncs with other apps like Strava and Google Fit.

The Casio G-Shock GBD-H1000-1A7 will be available in April through G-Shock’s online stores and retail outlets. Global pricing hasn’t been confirmed yet, but the price in Japan is approximately 50,000 yen, which converts to $450 or 350 British pounds.

