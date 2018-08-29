Digital Trends
Forget version 2.0: Diesel’s new smartwatch is so advanced, it’s version 2.5

Andy Boxall
By
diesel on full guard 2 5 news face

Diesel has made some of the most distinctive fashion watches out there. If you wear the Mr. Daddy 2.0 watch, with its 57mm case, it’s obvious you’re not afraid to make a statement. We love the brand for this wrist-based madness, and were pleased some of it permeated into the design of the On Full Guard smartwatch, released in 2017. Now, Diesel’s back with the On Full Guard 2.5, its second full-touch smartwatch with Google’s Wear OS, and this time it’s more than just a pretty face.

Technical jump

We know what you’re thinking, did you miss the On Full Guard 2.0? Why is this called the On Full Guard 2.5? In an email to Digital Trends, Andrea Rosso, Diesel’s head of licensing, said it’s “because we made an incredible update on it, taking it to the next level, and we wanted to make it clear starting from the name.”

Bold words. Can it live up to a statement like that? Let’s look at the specification. The 1.39-inch screen has a 454 x 454 pixel resolution, displaying Google’s Wear OS operating system, and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100, 512MB of RAM, and 4GB of internal storage. This is the same as the first On Full Guard, and the alterations come with the addition of a heart rate sensor, on-board GPS, NFC, and a high degree of water resistance. The battery also has a one-hour quick charge feature, and is expected to last for a day. Two of these features are standouts for Rosso.

“I am particularly happy of our NFC payment technology, and also of our swim-proof technology that allows you to shower, swim, and dive up to 3 ATM, [while wearing the watch.]”

The first On Full Guard, like most fashion-inspired smartwatches of its time, was relatively light on technology. Adding new features to the sequel, Rosso intimated, was essential.

“In general, I’m proud that now our wearable technology and features match our bold design, and make us competitive in the wearables market.”

Diesel design

The On Full Guard 2.5 is a typical Diesel watch, in that the case is large at 45.5mm and just over 11mm thick. The design is not drastically different from the first On Full Guard — check out the oversize buttons and crown, the big horns, and the chiseled looks — and crucially takes plenty of inspiration from traditional Diesel watches.

“The sculptured shape is one of our key features, something from a traditional watch that we have applied to the new smartwatch as well,” Rosso said.

Interestingly, little was fundamentally changed from a traditional watch to create a smartwatch, as Rosso said the team just “adapted the dimensions to fit the circular touchscreen, and reduced weight to compensate” for the heavy digital parts. While the Diesel On Full Guard 2.5 is made from the same basic materials as the first, including leather, metal, and rubber, Rosso revealed Diesel is “exploring new materials for upcoming watches.”

One size fits all

When you see the On Full Guard 2.5, it’s impossible to ignore its size, and how it’s likely unsuitable for those with small wrists. We asked Rosso if there was interest or discussion in making smaller watches, particularly for women. His answer was surprising, and gave us an insight into how the watch industry differs around the world.

“We’re constantly talking to our customers to make sure our products align with their needs,” Rosso said. “We found out that many female customers, especially in the Asian market, wear bigger watches [even the aforementioned 56mm Mr. Daddy watch, apparently], despite having smaller wrists.”

The decision to not make a specifically female-friendly smartwatch, at least not yet, seems to be because the brand’s signature style appeals across the board.

“When designing our Diesel watches, we design them for the Diesel customer, whether that’s male or female,” Rosso continued. “In fact, some watch designs that would traditionally be considered for men, have female design elements into them, and vice versa.”

Personalization

diesel on full guard 2 5 news red face

One design aspect we loved on the first On Full Guard were the iridescent watch faces. What can we expect from the On Full Guard 2.5? Rosso said the most exciting new watch face is the neon Flicker dial, “which changes color automatically throughout the day,” as well as the interactive heart rate dial, “which creates a rippling water effect with the tap of a finger.”

The new On Full Guard 2.5 smartwatch will come in four styles, a matte steel with black leather strap, a gunmetal case with a brown strap, a matte black steel case with a black silicone strap, and finally a gunmetal steel case with a three-link gunmetal bracelet. All On Full Guard 2.5 watches cost $325, apart from the gunmetal version with the metal link bracelet, which costs $350. You’ll be able to buy the new Diesel On Full Guard 2.5 from October.

While the On Full Guard 2.5 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Wear 2100 processor, there are rumors Qualcomm will finally unveil a new successor to the processor that should provide much improved battery life and other features, and we’ll likely learn more at Qualcomm’s September 10 event.

