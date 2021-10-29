  1. Wearables

Facebook’s first-ever smartwatch reportedly looks like this

By

Facebook’s newly announced parent company, Meta, has reportedly been working on a wrist-worn wearable for much of this year and a new image (below) claiming to show the device has appeared online.

Facebook's smartwatch, according to reports.
Via Bloomberg

Discovered in Facebook’s iPhone app for its Ray-Ban smart glasses and first published by Bloomberg, the image shows a design with rounded corners, a camera, and control buttons on the side and top. The device, which Meta is yet to officially announce, appears to be more than just a fitness tracker and would therefore compete directly with the Apple Watch and other mainstream smartwatches.

Meta’s decision to include a camera would set it apart from rival products such as the Apple Watch, with the company possibly pitching as a solution for videoconferencing in moments when a more advanced setup is unavailable.

The device reportedly has a detachable wrist strap, too, which will allow wearers to personalize the look and feel of the watch.

Reports earlier this year suggested Facebook was working on a smartwatch with a cellular connection, meaning wearers would be able to make full use of its features without having to pair it with a smartphone.

It would also likely be heavily integrated with Meta-owned Messenger and WhatsApp messaging services, and go heavy on health features, too. The same report suggested Facebook was looking to launch its first-ever smartwatch in early 2022.

It should be noted that Meta has made no official announcement about a smartwatch, with Bloomberg noting in its piece that “the device in the image could ultimately represent a version that is never released.” But given the reports over the last year, and this latest leak, it appears that the company is moving toward the launch of such a device, though its precise design remains to be seen.

With Apple, Samsung, and a slew of other tech companies already having produced multiple iterations of their own smartwatches, it’ll be a brave move by Meta to enter the fray. But with huge resources at its disposal, the company will be confident it can come up with a device to catch the attention of shoppers.

Digital Trends has reached out to Meta for more information about its reported smartwatch and we will update this article when we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations

The best portable chargers for 2021

Best portable chargers

Amazon is spending big in an effort to ensure timely holiday deliveries

couple con amazon out of tech goods boxes

The best laptops in 2021: Which should you buy on Black Friday?

hp microsoft dell laptop deals amazon best buy back to school sale 2020 xps 13 01 3 2 720x720

Facebook is now called Meta, except not really. Let us explain

Zuckerberg Meta

How to optimize Nvidia Control Panel settings for gaming and overall performance

Nvidia GeForce RTX Gaming Setup with Monitor and PC build.

How much does Netflix cost? A breakdown of the streamer’s plans

Screenshot of the Netflix menu.

Sorry, Meta: Epic Games is already winning the metaverse race

A player stands outside of Fortnite's Super Bowl hub.

Best cheap printer deals for November 2021

best printers for small businesses brother hl l8360cdw laser printer 1

Best cheap wireless mouse deals for November 2021

Logitech MX Master

Lockly Flex Touch ditches the bulk in favor of a slimmer fingerprint smart lock

Lockly Flex Touch

Instant Pot Pro Plus lets you pressure cook with confidence using a mobile app

instant pot pro plus pressure cooking mobile app lifestyle

HP just launched a killer curved 1440p 240Hz gaming monitor

Three Omen 27C monitors side by side.

This 27-inch MSI gaming monitor is $180 at Best Buy today

MSI Optix 27-inch Gaming Monitor on White Background