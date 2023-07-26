 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Meta’s Facebook just reached another major milestone

Trevor Mogg
By

Meta is a massive company, so massive numbers will come as little surprise to those who follow its fortunes.

Reporting its latest set of quarterly financial results on Wednesday, the California-based tech giant dropped some more big numbers, including a record figure for Facebook’s monthly active users: 3.08 billion.

Recommended Videos

Yes, you read that right — 3.08 billion, which marks an increase of 3% on a year ago. With 7.9 billion people on the planet, that’s 38.4% of the global population checking their Facebook account at least once a month. Not bad for an enterprise that started in a dorm room 19 years ago.

Related

The figure is even more astonishing if you consider that China — population 1.4 billion — bans use of the platform within its borders. And then there are all the folks who don’t even have access to the internet. So in effect, Facebook is being used by more than half of the global population that has the ability to access it.

The social networking behemoth reached 1 billion monthly active users in 2012 before crossing the 2 billion mark in 2017. Six years on, it now has more than 3 billion accounts on its servers.

Most of those on Facebook are in India, with 314 million users as of January 2023, according to research firm Statista. The U.S., Indonesia, and Brazil each have well over 100 million people using the site.

Getting here has been far from smooth sailing, however, with plenty of controversies along the way, chief among them the Cambridge Analytica scandal that compromised the data of tens of millions of people — an event that had a role in prompting the business to rebrand from Facebook to Meta two years ago.

Meta is now the umbrella company for Facebook and messaging app Messenger, as well as its social media acquisitions such as Instagram and WhatsApp. A number of projects have come and gone, but its most recent, Threads, is a bold move to take on Twitter. It’s too early to say how it’s going to play out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Instagram to soon let creators make NFTs and sell them to fans
Series of four mobile screenshots showing the selling of collectibles on Instagram.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on your favorite social media platforms are apparently here to stay. At least that seems to be the case for one Meta-owned platform.

On Wednesday, as part of its Creator Week event, Meta announced that Instagram will soon let creators make and sell their own NFTs on the app itself. The new ability was described as another way for fans to support their favorite creators.

Read more
Reels are about to show up in yet another Facebook feature
A smartphone with the Facebook app icon on it all on a white marble background.

As its answer to TikTok, Reels is clearly a particularly important priority for Meta. Which is why a number of its platforms' recent feature updates often involve Reels. And today's announcement was not exempt from Meta's push to make Reels just as competitive as TikTok.

On Thursday, Meta announced that it would be bringing Reels to Facebook Groups, mentioning it as one of three new ways for users to "to connect over shared interests." Facebook group members and admins will be able to add "audio, text overlay and filters on top of their videos before sharing to bring their stories to life."

Read more
What is a Facebook Pixel? Meta’s tracking tool, explained
Meta, formerly Facebook.

If you have a website for your business and you're wondering how well your ads are reaching prospective customers, you'll probably want to be able to measure that to make sure that the money you've spent on advertising for your business is money well spent. Meta (the parent company of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram) offers a tool that can measure that by capturing how your customers interact with your business' website.

At one point, this tool was known as a Facebook Pixel. But since the technology company's recent rebranding to Meta, the tool also underwent a name change and is now known as the Meta Pixel.

Read more