 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. News

Facebook’s rebrand isn’t quite as drastic as Twitter’s

Trevor Mogg
By
Facebook's new logo.
Facebook’s new logo (right) beside the previous one. Meta

There were probably many meetings, some of them drifting beyond regular work hours. Whiteboards likely saw much scrawling and a good deal of wiping. Discussions were probably heated, fists banging on tables as proposals were defended against scornful criticism. And after all that work, after all that intense input, Facebook’s new logo is … well … almost identical to the old one.

Facebook owner Meta recently decided that the social networking platform was due a brand refresh, but not quite on the scale of the one that saw Twitter recently transform into X, a drastic overhaul that banished the iconic blue bird logo in favor of a black-and-white “X.”

Recommended Videos

Realizing that the white “f” on a blue background continues to have massive global recognition, the Facebook team behind the refresh decided it would be a good idea to go with a white “f” on a blue background. With a couple of very subtle changes.

Related

Here’s the team describing its approach:

“Our intention was to create a refreshed design of the Facebook logo that was bolder, electric and everlasting. Each of the distinctive, new refinements drive greater harmony across the entire design as a key element of the app’s identity. We’ve done this by incorporating a more confident expression of Facebook’s core blue color that is built to be more visually accessible in our app and provides stronger contrast for the ‘f’ to stand apart.”

Which can basically be summed up as: “Bigger ‘f’, darker blue.”

Facebook’s director of design, Dave N., said the goal of the team’s work was to “expand upon our foundation and create the defining mark of our brand that anchors the identity system across Facebook.”

He added: “We wanted to ensure that the refreshed logo felt familiar, yet dynamic, polished and elegant in execution. These subtle, but significant changes allowed us to achieve optical balance with a sense of forward movement.” So, are you feeling that optical balance and a sense of forward movement?

Facebook’s wordmark has also been redesigned “to create a consistent treatment and improve overall legibility across Facebook,” a redesign that is again hard to spot but which apparently allowed the team behind it to “build upon the heritage of our identity, while creating a stronger relationship between how the wordmark pairs with the rest of the typeface.”

The changes are certainly subtle, an approach that the team ultimately considered as the best way forward for a brand that’s already doing rather well, with an incredible 3.08 billion people — or 38.4% of the global population — checking their Facebook account at least once a month.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
As it turns out, TikTok isn’t a reliable search engine for news
A person's hand holding a phone with the TikTok app on it.

Lots of people keep up with the important news of the day using social media, but if you're using TikTok to learn about current events, you may want to be more careful with the app's search results. Research from a new report has found that quite a few of the videos featured in those results contained misinformation.

According to The Associated Press, a new research report published Wednesday found that nearly 20% of TikTok search results for searches about news topics (conducted by the report's researchers), had misinformation in them.

Read more
Facebook Messenger finally starts testing end-to-end encryption for all chats
facebook messenger testing end to encryption all chats default

Meta has announced it will be testing default end-to-end encryption on Facebook Messenger. The social media company said in a press release on Thursday that testing has already begun "between some people" earlier this week, and that it will be working to make the privacy feature default for all messages and calls in 2023.

If you're part of the test group, your frequent chats will be automatically end-to-end encrypted, thereby rendering end-to-end encryption non-optional. This means that any conversation between you and a friend or family member can't be accessed by Meta or anyone else. The only way Meta will see your messages is if you report them to the company if they threaten your safety in any way.

Read more
Facebook is courting creators with a new Music Revenue Sharing
Facebook Website

A new revenue sharing program from Meta now allows Facebook video creators to make money off of videos that include licensed music.

On Monday, Meta announced via a blog post the launch of Music Revenue Sharing, a new program that lets creators earn money on videos that include "licensed music from popular artists."

Read more