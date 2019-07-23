Wearables

The third generation of Google Glass may be nearly ready for release

Christian de Looper
By

It looks like Google hasn’t given up on Google Glass just yet. According to a new report from DigiTimes suggests that the third generation of Glass has finished the development stage and is now in pilot production.

The report notes that the 3rd-gen Glass is as light as ever, weighing as little as a pair of regular glasses. There’s a catch though — the battery life will reportedly suffer as a result of the light build. In fact, battery life is so low that users may only get 30 minutes of use in between charges.

The shift of attention away from battery life is a pretty big change. The first generation of Google Glass had a 780mAh battery, while the second generation stepped things up to 820mAh battery. Both of these devices offered at least a few hours of normal use.

It’s currently unclear exactly who Google is targeting with the 3rd-gen Glass. After the initial launch of Google Glass, Google began targeting enterprise and business users. It’s possible that given the weight, Google wants to bring Glass once again into consumer consciousness, but given the battery life — or lack thereof — we think it’s more likely that Glass will remain squarely focused at certain industries.

There are other details we don’t know just yet, too. For example, it’s not known how much the new version of Google Glass will cost, however previous versions have come in at around $1,000. Other details about the specs of the device also have yet to be revealed, such as the processor, amount of RAM, and resolution of the display.

An official release date for the device currently isn’t known, but it could be a while, given the fact that Google announced and upgraded the Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 at the end of May.

The 3rd-gen Google Glass is being built by Pegatron Corporation and Quantra Computer — which is a slight shift, given the fact that previously Quantra was the sole supplier of Glass.

Google isn’t the only company working on augmented reality glasses. Apple is reportedly working on AR glasses of its own, through recent reports suggest that Apple is taking a break in the development of the new device.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 range: Everything we know
Samsung Galaxy Fit Hands-on review
Product Review

Samsung's $99 fitness tracker takes on Fitbit. Can it keep pace?

Samsung’s going toe-to-toe against Fitbit’s Inspire HR with its own $99 fitness tracker -- the Galaxy Fit. It also has a heart rate monitor, can automatically detect six workouts, and has a battery that can last for days.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Wearables

The Best Prime Day smartwatch deals: Fitbit, Samsung, and Apple Watch discounts

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is around the corner, and while there are likely to be deals on TVs, gaming consoles, and more, there will also likely be some great deals on smartwatches. Here's what we know about all the smartwatch deals.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best smartwatch deals for prime day 2019 1234
Deals

Best Prime Day smartwatch deals: Apple Watch, Fitbit Versa, and Samsung Galaxy

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is finally here, bringing with it a number of great smartwatch deals. Whether you're into Apple's Apple Watch, or prefer a smartwatch that has Google's Wear OS wearable operating system, there should be a something for…
Posted By Christian de Looper
best apple watch faces series 4 infograph face
Deals

Apple Watch Series 4 smartwatch now just $360 in Amazon Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day is a fine time to buy a new smartwatch. The Apple Watch Series 4 is the cream of the smartwatch crop, and now in an Amazon Prime Day deal, the 44mm model can be yours for just $354, down from its original $429.
Posted By William Hank
fitbit ace kids fitness tracker amazon prime day deal
Deals

Amazon drops Fitbit Ace fitness tracker for kids to $60 on Prime Day

We scoured Amazon during Prime Day 2019 to help you spot discounts on tech for kids. If you are looking for a gift for your preteen, consider the Fitbit Ace. You can get this fitness tracker for just $60 during this event.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Apple watch series 3 features
Apple

Missed out on Amazon’s Prime Day Apple Watch deal? Walmart has you covered

Amazon's deal on the Apple Watch was pretty good, but it sold out within the first 24 hours of Prime Day. As an alternative, we'd suggest you shop Walmart, which has the Apple Watch Series 3 available for $80 off its normal price.
Posted By Ed Oswald
is apple card worth it feat omg
Mobile

Is the Apple Card any better than a regular credit card? We asked an expert

The new Apple Card is integrated with your iPhone and comes with a titanium backup card for places that don’t accept Apple Pay, but how does it stack up against the competition? We asked some experts to find out.
Posted By Simon Hill
best apple watch deals of
Deals

Walmart Apple Sale: iPad, AirPods, and Apple Watch deals after Prime Day

Walmart’s competing Prime Day sale is continuing until the end of today. This has turned out to be good news for Apple fans — with discounts on iPads, iPhones, MacBook, and Apple Watches still on sale.
Posted By Ehab Zahriyeh
walmart extends prime day hot deals on apple samsung hp dell and bose watch series 3 gps surfing 1
Deals

Walmart extends Prime Day hot deals on Apple, Samsung, HP, Dell, and Bose

Walmart doesn't want Prime Day 2019 to stop and it extended its sales event beyond its original July 17 end date. We found great deals on Apple, Samsung, HP, Dell, and Bose products to highlight before they go away.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Movado Connect wrist color
Wearables

FCC filing reveals impressive specs for luxury Movado Connect 2.0 smartwatch

It's been a while since we saw a smartwatch from luxury watchmaker Movado, but that drought may be over soon. FCC filings for the Movado Connect 2.0 have surfaced, and they paint a picture of a high-spec smartwatch.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are ending, but you can still get great bargains

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the Prime Day deals are over. With deals from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon still going on, this massive shopping event is continuing on through the week.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Presidents; Day Sale
Deals

Walmart extends Prime Day sale into Sunday: 4K TV, Apple, and Smart Watch deals

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the deals are over. Walmart's Prime Day sale has been extended into the weekend. With 4K TVs, Apple Watches, and Nintendo Switch deals, there are great savings.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for July 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Deals

The Apple Watch Series 4 receives a rare discount on Amazon

Last year saw the release of the awesome Apple Watch Series 4, and although deals on these have been fleeting, Amazon has both the 40mm and 44mm models on sale right now. If you missed the Prime Day deals, then check these out.
Posted By Lucas Coll