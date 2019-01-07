Share

Fossil has been launching dozens of Wear OS smartwatches ever since the operating system first launched, both through the Fossil brand and its sub-brands, like Michael Kors. The Michael Kors Access Sofie has been one of the more popular Michael Kors Wear OS watches — and at CES 2019, it’s getting a refresh.

The new Michael Kors Access Sofie 2.0 offers the same fashion-forward design as the original device, but gives it new and modern internal features and better health tracking. Notably, the device now has a heart rate monitor for tracking workouts in Google Fit, as well as an NFC sensor, meaning you can use the device for mobile payments with Google Pay.

There are other new features too. For example, the new device now supports untethered GPS, which means you’ll be able to use it to track runs and workouts without having to bring your phone along too. And, to further make it useful for sports, Michael Kors has made the device swimproof, meaning you don’t have to worry about ruining it when you go for a swim.

There are a few things about the device that haven’t been updated, and the most disappointing of these has to be the fact that it still uses the three-year-old Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset. That’s despite the fact that the Snapdragon Wear 3100 is now available.

The revamped Michael Kors Access Sofie isn’t the only new announcement from Michael Kors. The company also sais that it’s releasing three new color variants of the Michael Kors Access Runway for 2019. The device was already available in gold, but it’s now also available in black, stainless steel with pink highlights, rose gold with stainless steel highlights, and gold with stainless steel highlights.

It’s likely that Fossil will continue to release new Wear OS watches over the coming years, and it’s nice to see the company adopting new features like heart rate tracking and stand-alone GPS. Fossil has finally adopted the Snapdragon Wear 3100 with the new Fossil Sports watch, but hopefully other Fossil brands and sub-brands will adopt the new tech in the near future as well.