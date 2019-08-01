Wearables

The next Fitbit could offer Alexa Integration and an OLED display

Christian de Looper
By

Fitbit may have been one of the first companies to adopt the smartwatch when the concept was still in its infancy, but ever since the rise of devices like the Apple Watch, the company has largely failed to keep up. That, however, could change if a new leak is to be believed — the next Fitbit could offer an OLED display and Alexa built right into it.

The unknown device is in the class of the current Fitbit Versa, but it’s seemingly a whole lot more functional. Alexa integration is especially notable — as it would allow users to control their smart home and search the web straight from their wrist, like Apple Watch users can do with Siri. The leak itself comes from well-known Twitter leaker Evan Blass.

new fitbit alexa leak c76a827a d165 4c2e 99fa 611d074a4d6f

The display change is also notable. The device seemingly does away with the Fitbit logo under the display, opting instead for an OLED screen with an uninterrupted glass surface. It’s not a bad look — and makes for a more simplistic approach compared to previous-generation Fitbit devices. The OLED display should also lead to better battery life.

Apart from the addition of Alexa and the OLED display, there don’t seem to be too many changes to the way the device would work, at least compared to the current Fitbit Versa. The device still offers a heart rate monitor and will likely be water resistant and support Fitbit’s payment system, Fitbit Pay. In other words, the device would be a high-end alternative to the likes of the Apple Watch.

There are still plenty of things we don’t know about the device, including exactly how much it’ll cost — the current Fitbit Versa costs around $200. We also don’t know exactly when it’ll be available — though considering the fact that the Fitbit Versa was launched in April 2018, it may not be long.

The current-generation Fitbit Versa may be a relatively nice device, but most people seem to want a smartwatch that integrates with the rest of their digital lives, making the Apple Watch the obvious choice for Apple users, and a watch running Google’s Wear OS the best choice for Android fans. Perhaps the addition of Alexa will be helpful for Fitbit, as plenty of users have Alexa in their home, and that number is likely to grow.

