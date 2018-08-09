Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Watch: Everything you need to know

Samsung's new Galaxy Watch touts ultra-tough glass, multiday battery life

Christian de Looper
After not getting wearables right for a while — see the original Galaxy Gear for evidence — Samsung really improved things with the Gear S2 and Gear S3, combining great design with a simple interface and that cool rotating bezel. Inevitably, however, it’s time for a refresh of the series — and Samsung has taken the wraps off of its latest and greatest smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Whether you’re in the market for a new smartwatch, or simply interested in the new device, here’s everything you need to know.

Design

As with many smartwatches these days, the Samsung Galaxy Watch is available in a few different models, one 42mm and one 46mm — which is good news for those that often feel like smartwatches are too bulky and too big for their wrists. Still, we’ll have to wait and see if even the 42mm device is a little large for some.

The Galaxy Watch is similar to previous Samsung smartwatches in many ways, but there are also a few major tweaks to the design. Like some previous iterations and unlike devices like the Apple Watch, it has a round watch face that’s built to look like a “normal watch” in day to day life. On the back of the device, you’ll find a heart rate sensor — which is a welcome feature and will come into play for fitness tracking.

Like previous Samsung smartwatches, the device also features a rotating bezel, which is another way to interact with the device apart from the touch screen and the two buttons on the right of the device. The Super AMOLED display inside that bezel comes in at 1.3-inches or 1.2-inches, depending on the size device you go for, and has a resolution of 360 x 360.

Samsung has taken durability pretty seriously too. The company touted “military-grade durability” coupled with Corning’s DX+ glass at Samsung Unpacked 2018. The device also features 5ATM water-resistance, meaning it’s perfect for those that don’t want to worry about their device while swimming, and should be able to withstand up to 165 feet of water.

When it comes to colors, the Galaxy Watch is available in three — Silver, for the 46mm model, and either Midnight Black or Rose Gold for the 42mm model. There’s also a host of watch band styles, so you can tweak the device to look exactly the way you want it.

Specs

Under the hood, the device features an unnamed dual-core 1.15GHz processor that’s built specifically for Samsung’s smartwatches. Battery life was a big consideration here — and the processor was built to conserve energy as much as possible. In fact, coupled with a 270mAh or 472mAh battery, depending on your model, Samsung says the larger device should last around 4-6 days on a single charge. We’re not currently sure how long the smaller device will last, but probably less than 4 days.

While you may not use the device to store tons of files, you do have 4GB of storage anyway, coupled with either 1.5GB of RAM in the LTE version of the device, or 768MB of RAM in the Bluetooth version.

Software

While some early rumors hinted at Samsung switching to Google’s Wear OS for the new Samsung Galaxy Watch, those, unsurprisingly, turned out not to be true. Samsung has put a heavy emphasis on fitness tracking here. The device features a heart rate monitor, and will detect when your heart rate goes up and give you guided breathing exercises as a way to manage stress. The device also tracks up to 39 workouts, and 6 of the most common workouts can be tracked automatically. And, last but not least, the watch tracks sleep. All this data goes straight to the Samsung Health app, so it’s easily accessible on your Samsung phone.

The device also features Bixby, Samsung’s own digital assistant — though we’ll have to wait and see if the digital assistant actually turns out to be useful on the device considering its rough track record.

The device is built to work seamlessly with Samsung phones, but it’ll also work on any phone with Android 5.0 or later, as well as any iPhone 5 or later with iOS 9.0 or above.

Pricing and availability

Like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, the Galaxy Watch will be available for pre-order starting on August 10, with full sales for the device beginning on August 23. The watch comes at $330 for the 42mm Bluetooth model, or $350 for the 46mm Bluetooth model. Unfortunately, the LTE model won’t be available until “later in 2018,” and we don’t yet have pricing for it. Samsung says it’ll be available from T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T, and Verizon. Those that order the device before September 8 will also get a free Samsung watch band.

Updated August 9: The Samsung Galaxy Watch has been announced by Samsung.

