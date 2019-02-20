Samsung's new Galaxy Watch Active can track your blood pressure

Share

The glitz and glamor of Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event for February 2019 has brought us a deluge of new devices, including the new Samsung Galaxy S10 range and the folding Galaxy Fold smartphone. But with those huge devices, it’s all too easy to forget Samsung also revealed two new fitness-based wearables. But it would be a mistake to do so — while Samsung hasn’t always had the best record with wearable devices, last year’s Galaxy Watch was a triumph — and the Galaxy Watch Active looks set to follow the same path, while the Galaxy Fit is a band in the style of the classic Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro.

So whether you’re looking for a new fitness-oriented wearable, or you’re just curious, here’s everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active and the Galaxy Fit.

Design and display

Last year’s Galaxy Watch was a beautiful device, but it was also a large one, and that size made it tough to recommend for people with smaller wrists. The Galaxy Watch Active doesn’t suffer from this issue, as it features a smaller, sleeker aluminum design that’s just at home in the coffee shop as it is in the gym. It’s more rounded than the Galaxy Gear Sport, and it gives the watch a style that’s more like a traditional watch.

Joining this subtle design is a 1.1-inch AMOLED touchscreen running a 360 x 360 resolution, and you’ll find the heart rate sensor nestled underneath the watch’s main body. Like the Galaxy Gear Sport, you’ll be able to swap out the straps for any other 20mm strap with the universal strap attachments. Two buttons sit flush with the casing on the right side of the watch.

You’ll notice we didn’t mention Samsung’s trademark rotating bezel in Galaxy Watch Active’s description, and that’s because it’s not there. Samsung has ditched its familiar control method in favor of focusing solely on touchscreen and button controls. There’s only a 40mm size option for the Galaxy Watch Active, but comes with a 5 ATM water-resistance rating, so it’ll be able to handle a dip in the pool with ease.

If you want something that looks more at home with the gym, there’s the Galaxy Fit. The Galaxy Fit is a fitness-dedicated band in the style of the Gear Fit range, and like those bands, the AMOLED touchscreen is curved around the band, helping it to sit more flush with your arm. It’s super light, and Samsung claims it weighs as much as a single strawberry. There’s a heart-rate sensor underneath the unit, and it also sports a 5 ATM water-resistance rating.

Specifications

The Galaxy Watch Active is coming with similar specs to last year’s Galaxy Watch. It’s equipped with the same dual core Exynos 9110 processor as the Galaxy Watch, and comes with 728MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, and a 236mAh battery with Qi wireless charging.The Galaxy Fit comes with a smaller 120mAh battery, but Samsung claims this will last around a week.

There’s bad news if you like to go without a smartphone though — neither the Galaxy Watch Active or the Galaxy Fit will be LTE-compatible, so they’ll be reliant on WiFi. However, both will support NFC for mobile payments, and come with Bluetooth 4.2.

Software

Like most of Samsung’s wearable range, the Galaxy Watch Active is running Samsung’s proprietary Tizen operating system with One UI. The Galaxy Fit is also running Tizen, but it’s a slightly pared down version to fit the wearable’s more modest specs.

But the meat of the software is where the fitness-focus really comes into play. Samsung has added a number of health-focused watchfaces, and each of them encourages you to complete a number of tasks every day to keep up your fitness level. These watchfaces encourage you to burn a set number of calories, move at least once an hour (we’ve never felt so attacked), and exercise for a target number of minutes. When it comes time to get some rest, both of these wearables will also track your sleep.

Most excitingly, the Galaxy Watch Active will be the first Samsung wearable to be able to detect your blood pressure. Starting March 15, you’ll be able to download Samsung’s My BP Lab App, which was developed in partnership with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).

The Galaxy Watch Active will support 39 different exercises, and will be able to automatically detect a number of these. The Galaxy Fit has an advantage here though, as it contains support for 90 different exercises, and even more automatic detection options. However, the Galaxy Watch Active contains support for third-party apps like Strava or Under Armor — and even allows for Spotify usage.

Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active will be available for pre-order from February 21, and will release March 8. It will cost $200, and it will be available in four colors — Silver, Black, Rose Gold, and Green. If you pre-order the watch, then you’ll also get a free wireless battery pack too. Samsung hasn’t released pricing for the Galaxy Fit yet, but it is expected in the second quarter of 2019.

Updated on February 20, 2019: We’ve updated this to bring you all the latest information on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active & the Galaxy Fit.