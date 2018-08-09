Samsung’s Wireless Charger Duo can charge two devices at the same time

Share

Apple teased a wireless charger last year that could charge up to three devices at the same time, but even though the pad was supposed to arrive earlier this year, we’ve yet to see it in actual existence. Well, Samsung has beaten Apple to the punch with its new Wireless Charger Duo, a wireless charging pad that’s capable of charging two devices at once.

Sure, it can’t charge as many devices as Apple is promising, but it’s still a step above single device wireless charging pads. The Wireless Charger Duo has two charging spots — on one side there’s a circular stand to rest a smartphone on, and the other side is flat, permitting users to lay a smartwatch or another phone on it. Both devices charge simultaneously, and Samsung said it supports fast charging.

The Duo isn’t even the first dual charger for Samsung. The company released the Dual Wireless Charging Tray last year, but it simply was a flat charging pad. With the new product, you have the benefit of propping your smartphone up so you can easily see the screen.

Apple’s AirPower wireless charging mat will be capable of charging three devices at once, such as an iPhone, AirPods in the wireless charging case, and the Apple Watch. But since different devices need different amounts of power, the pad will reportedly be able to detect which device is placed where and then supply the correct amount of power to each one. Some rumors claim the AirPower charging mat will be released in September alongside the 2018 iPhone devices, though others aren’t as confident.

Apple has yet to publicly comment on the status of the AirPower since announcing it at its event in September last year, but for now you may be able to use the Samsung charger to juice up two of your Apple devices. Of course, if you’re an Android user, you can use the Qi-supported Wireless Charger Duo to top up your smartphone and smartwatch as well.

Samsung announced the Wireless Charger Duo alongside the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Watch at its Unpacked event in New York City.

We’re still waiting to hear more on pricing and availability, and we’ll update this story as soon as we have more information.

This is a developing story.